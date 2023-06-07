OTT Releases This Week: Bloody Daddy, Avatar: The Way of Water, Never Have I Ever 4

Prepare yourself for an exhilarating first week of June with highly anticipated releases. From Avatar: The Way of Water to the enthralling Malayalam film 2018 and the highly-anticipated finale of Never Have I Ever, there’s an array of captivating shows and movies to binge over the weekend. Let’s take a sneak peek at what awaits you:

Avatar: The Way of Water

Release Date: June 7

Avatar: The Way of Water is directed by James Cameron and it will take the audience back to the captivating world of Pandora. Led by Jake Sully, the Sully family embarks on a thrilling new adventure, venturing into uncharted territory after they escape from their previous home. This highly anticipated film promises to immerse fans in a visually stunning and mesmerizing cinematic experience. For those eagerly awaiting its arrival, “Avatar: The Way of Water" will be available for streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

Indian Summers Season 2

Release Date: June 7

Step into the world of ‘Indian Summer Season 2’, a historical drama that transports viewers to the breathtaking landscapes of the Himalayas and tea plantations of Northern India. Set three years after Season 1, this 10-episode series unfolds in 1935, in the enchanting Indian retreat of Shimla, nestled in the Himalayas. The assassination attempt on Viceroy Lord Willingdon and the unexpected arrival of Lord Hawthorne throws Ralph’s future into uncertainty. Meanwhile, Cynthia’s Royal Simla Club becomes the setting for a momentous visit from Maharaja Maritpur and his elegant and enigmatic mistress, Sirene. Indian Summer Season 2 will stream exclusively on MX Player in Hindi.

Aum Mangalam Singlem

Release Date: June 8

Popular Gujarati romantic comedy ‘Aum Mangalam Singlem’ is all set to make its way to OTT on ShemarooMe. The film follows the captivating journey of Vaani and Siddharth as they navigate the ups and downs of newfound singlehood. As they face the challenges of work and explore the many facets of life, their love, friendship, and dedication are put to the ultimate test. Starring the talented ensemble cast of Malhar Thakar, Aarohi Patel, Bhamini Oza Gandhi, Tatsat Munshi, and Darshan V Jariwalla, this film promises to immerse viewers in a story filled with emotions and transformation.

Tour de France: Unchained

Release Date: June 8

Get ready for an exhilarating ride with Tour de France: Unchained, the gripping documentary series set to premiere on June 8th. Offering a deep dive into the intense 2022 Tour de France race, this series takes viewers behind the scenes, unveiling the stories of eight competing teams and the emotional highs and lows of elite cycling competitions. With a talented production team led by James Gay-Rees and Yann Le Bourbouach, this highly anticipated series promises an inside look into the world of top-tier cycling. Tour de France: Unchained will stream on Netflix.

UP 65

Release Date: June 8

Embark on a nostalgic journey with UP 65, a series adapted from Nikhil Sachan’s novel. Set against the backdrop of IIT Varanasi, the story follows a close-knit group of friends as they navigate the highs and lows of their college years. Packed with friendship, romance, and the rollercoaster of student life, this series offers a relatable narrative that captures the essence of the college experience. Don’t miss the chance to watch UP 65 on Jio Cinema.

Never Have I Ever Season 4

Release Date: June 8

Get ready to bid farewell to a beloved series as “Never Have I Ever Season 4" makes its highly anticipated debut exclusively on Netflix. Created by Mindy Kaling, this coming-of-age dramedy takes viewers on a journey through the senior year of Devi Vishwakumar and her close-knit group of friends. As they navigate the complexities of relationships, school, and family dynamics, the characters experience a whirlwind of emotions. Prepare for laughter, tears, and heartfelt moments as Never Have I Ever delivers its final season, offering a relatable and engaging portrayal of teenage life.

Bloody Daddy

Release Date: June 9

Bloody Daddy, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is set to release on Jio Cinema. Starring Shahid Kapoor in a gripping role, the film follows an NCB officer determined to rescue his son from the clutches of a notorious drug lord. As the story unfolds, unexpected twists and turns ensnare the officer in a web of complexities. Brace yourself for a thrilling ride filled with suspense and action.

Flamin’ Hot

Release Date: June 10

Flamin’ Hot is inspired by the true story of Richard Montañez. Directed by Eva Longoria, this film takes viewers on a captivating journey into the life of the janitor who created the iconic Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Witness the determination and creativity that led to the creation of this beloved snack. With a blend of inspiration and entertainment, “Flamin’ Hot" offers a remarkable tale of perseverance and success. Don’t miss the chance to stream this uplifting film on Disney+ Hotstar.

2018: Everyone Is A Hero

Release Date: June 9

Get ready for an action-packed treat with ‘2018: Everyone Is A Hero,’ set to release exclusively on SonyLiv. This star-studded movie features Kunchacko Boban, Tovino Thomas, and Asif Ali in lead roles, supported by a talented ensemble including Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali, Kalaiyarasan, Narain, Lal, Indrans, Aju Varghese, Tanvi Ram, Sshivada, and Gauthami Nair. The film takes audiences on a thrilling ride, filled with gripping performances and unexpected twists.

Bloodhounds

Release Date: June 9

Prepare for a gripping ride into the world of private loans with ‘Bloodhounds,’ set to release exclusively on Netflix. This thrilling show follows the journey of three young individuals as they venture into the realm of money lending, only to find themselves entangled in a web of immense power. Starring Woo Do-hwan, Lee Sang-yi, Park Sung-Woong, and Huh Joon-ho in leading roles, ‘Bloodhounds promises captivating performances.

Arnold

Release Date: June

