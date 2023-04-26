Pathu Thala To Citadel, OTT Releases To Binge-watch In April Last Week

The last week of April will undoubtedly be an exciting one for all movie and web series lovers as a number of them are on their way to be released on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and others. IRL: In Real Life, starring Rannvijay Singha and Gauhar Khan, is one of the shows that will be available to stream this week on Disney Plus Hotstar and Netflix. The Citadel series, starring Priyanka Chopra, will also be available on Amazon Prime later in the month. If you are still struggling to pick what to watch this week on OTT, we are here to help you with the same.

Pathu Thala

Pathu Thala is an adaptation of the popular Kannada movie Mufti starring Silambarasan, Gautham Karthik and Priya Bhavani Shankar. This will be available on Amazon Prime Video on April 27. The story of the Tamil film, which was directed by Obeli N Krishna, is about a police officer who goes undercover to apprehend a violent mobster. When the cop begins to question his judgement as a result of a slew of stunning findings, the plot takes an intriguing turn.

U-Turn

A new supernatural horror film, U-Turn is a remake of a 2016 Kannada film of the same name. It centres on a journalism intern who is covering a story about bike riders who disobeyed traffic laws and caused numerous accidents on a flyover. She is the top suspect in the killing of one of the riders as a result of a strange chain of occurrences. The lead actors in the upcoming film are Alaya F and Priyanshu Painyuli. The film will be released on Zee5 on April 28.

Citadel

A suspenseful thriller drama starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, Citadel will be released on Prime video on April 28. The worldwide espionage thriller, which reportedly had a whopping amount of Rs 2,500 crore budget, centres on a spy organisation that wipes the memories of its agents before closing down. A few years later, agent Mason (Richard Madden) tries to jog the memory of Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra), a former Citadel agent, to battle the criminal organisation that brought Citadel down.

