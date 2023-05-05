Peyton Reed Excited That Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania Sets Stage for 'Several' Future MCU Films

Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is all set for its OTT release. The Marvel Cinematic Universe film is slated to hit the digital platform on May 17. At the centre of this sci-fi extravaganza, with its exhilarating twists and turns, lies the endearing characters that fans have grown to adore, whose grounded approach to being superheroes adds a touch of humanity to the cosmic chaos.

Starring Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne/The Wasp, Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror and Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang, with Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, the film is directed by Peyton Reed from a screenplay written by Jeff Loveness. Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania marks the third film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe led by Super Heroes Scott Lang/Ant-Man and Hope Van Dyne/The Wasp.

Peyton Reed, who returns to helm the new adventure having directed the previous two movies in the “Ant-Man” lineup, knows the established characters inside out. He was eager to take them to new depths, so to speak, while maintaining their core family-driven values. Explaining how Ant-Man has always been a family movie, Reed said, “The Ant-Man movies have always been about family. In Quantumania, we’re deepening and complicating the family dynamic while painting on a much larger canvas. We dipped our toe in the Quantum Realm in the first couple of movies, and this time, we wanted to give the movie an entirely different look: It’s an epic experience.”

Reed also revealed that the film sets the stage for several films. “That, to me, was extremely exciting. Creating the Quantum Realm—it’s the ultimate act of world creation. The idea is that they go farther down into the Quantum Realm than we’ve seen in the previous movies. We not only had to create the look of these cities and civilizations, we had to create the internal logic and history, and then populate it with all these creatures, beings and structures,” he added.

The film also features David Dastmalchian as Veb, Katy O’Brian as Jentorra, William Jackson Harper as Quaz and Bill Murray as Lord Krylar. It has been produced by Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard and the sweeping score for the film has been composed by Christophe Beck.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from May 17 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

