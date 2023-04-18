Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan and Team Citadel Catch Up For a Quick Break In England; Pic

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan will soon be seen in Citadel India. A spin-off from Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden’s Citadel, the lead stars are currently shooting in England. Varun recently shared a photo with Samantha and their entire team on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Team huddle in England #citadelindia.”

In the photo, Varun and Samantha can be seen posing with their Citadel team. While Varun sported a yellow jacket over a pink t-shirt, Samantha looked gorgeous as ever in a grey denim jacket and black trousers.

Soon after the photo was shared, fans rushed to the comment section and express excitement for Citadel India. “Love this team," one of the fans wrote. “Waiting for Citadel," another comment read. One of the users wrote, “Both of you are looking gorgeous". Check out the picture here:

The Indian version of Citadel will be headlined by The Family Man directors Raj and DK. The director duo recently gave the hit series Farzi, starring Shahid Kapoor. While the team is staying tight-lipped about Citadel India, Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about the same and revealed that the storylines are connected to each other. She further mentioned that she cannot wait to see Raj and DK’s work and appreciated the filmmakers saying, “Raj and DK are so amazing, so talented and they’ll bring their own spin to the Indian installment. So, I’m very excited.”

When asked what advice she has for Varun and Samantha, Priyanka added, “I don’t think I can give them any advice. They’re such accomplished actors in their own ways. There’s nothing I can say. I met Varun recently at the NMACC event and he was telling me how the shoot is going, and how excited he is. There are some really cool threads that connect the other installments with our installment, so we were talking about those.”

