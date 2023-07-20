Secret Invasion: Talos Actor Ben Mendelsohn Says He's Open to Returning to MCU

Secret Invasion is nearing its end. The new Marvel Cinematic Universe series takes place in the present-day MCU, several decades after the events of “Captain Marvel,” where we join Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) as he leaves S.A.B.E.R. and returns to Earth where trouble is brewing. He is met by his most trusted colleagues, Skrull General Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and agent Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), who inform him that a rebel Skrull group threatens the very existence of the human race.

Directed by visionary Ali Selim and with Kyle Bradstreet as the head writer, the story takes a dramatic turn as they race against time to foil the impending Skrull invasion and protect humanity. With the series coming to an end, Ben Mendelsohn opened up about working in the series. “In the circumstances, we find the Skrulls in, I think Talos is very principled. And I think in the circumstances of this piece he is very principled. Whether or not that’s the right thing for the job, I think, is really the point,” he said.

Secret Invasion takes a different tone, making it unique from all other Marvel superhero movies. Sharing some insights on this note, Ben Mendelsohn remarked, “I think one of the really interesting things about “Secret Invasion” and it being a Marvel Cinematic Universe project is that it’s more like an old-school, cold war thriller. It’s exciting to be involved in something where they’re taking the Marvel universe and pushing it into a very different genre feel. The kind of grittiness and the locations, the template, the way it feels the way it’s written, is significantly different.”

Ben Mendelsohn also expressed his delight in working with Marvel once again and said, “You’re in the race, and you’re on a very good horse when you’re working with this company. It’s been a very enjoyable encounter.”

Secret Invasion is a gripping story in the ever-changing Marvel Cinematic Universe, packed with mysterious moments and unexpected narrative twists. The captivating thriller boasts an exceptional cast that also includes Don Cheadle as Colonel James ‘Rhodey’ Rhodes and Martin Freeman as Agent Everett Ross, Kingsley Ben-Adir as Gravik, the young rebel leader, Emilia Clarke as G’iah, Talos’ daughter and Olivia Colman as MI6 agent Sonya Falsworth.

