Shobhita Dhulipala ‘Almost’ Reveals The Biggest Secret Of Made In Heaven; What We Know

While Prime Video has already confirmed that the new season of the critically acclaimed series Made In Heaven season 2 is coming soon on the service, avid fans have been speculating its premiere date. Adding to the excitement, the lead actor of the series Shobhita Dhulipala, ‘almost’ revealed the biggest secret of the year!

The actress, along with the cast members, Arjun Mathur, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Shashank Arora, accidentally went live on her social media platform. At their candid best, the cast discussed some interesting BTS moments from the sets and also gave a sneak peek about the new season. However, the most important information still remains a mystery. Realising her faux-pas, Sobhita has promised that she will not leave her fans in a state of frenzy for long and will reveal the date soon!

The Emmy-nominated series has firmly established itself as one of the most awaited shows in recent times. With speculation running wild about the twists and turns that lie ahead, fans are curious to see if their favourite characters will encounter new challenges or if unresolved storylines will finally find resolution.

Made in Heaven season 2, produced by Excel Media and Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films, created and directed by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar along with Nitya Mehra, Alankrita Shrivastava, and Neeraj Ghaywan.

Sobhita had earlier told News18, “I have to tell you, season two is so cool! It sounds very weird for me to say this because mera show hai but season one ke time pe we didn’t know how it will do, like how it would perform. But because it did well, we can take risks in season two. So be it terms of skill, be it terms of guest appearances, technically, music, cinematography, plot, performances are insane. Season two is many notches up from season one. I feel very very excited."