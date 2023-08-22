CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Spandana RaghavendraBigg Boss OTT 2Ashish KulkarniManisha RaniAriana Grande
Home » entertainment » Web Series » Taali's Krutika Deo Recalls Being Mistook For A Beggar During Shoot: 'Will Get The Note Framed'
1-MIN READ

Taali's Krutika Deo Recalls Being Mistook For A Beggar During Shoot: 'Will Get The Note Framed'

Curated By: Kashvi Raj Singh

Edited By: Shreyanka Mazumdar

News18.com

Last Updated: August 22, 2023, 14:59 IST

Mumbai, India

Taali released on Jio Cinema on August 15. (Image: Instagram)

Taali released on Jio Cinema on August 15. (Image: Instagram)

When Krutika Deo was given some alms during the shoot of Taali, she took it as a compliment to her acting prowess.

Actress Krutika Deo is currently receiving praise for her portrayal of the younger version of Shreegauri Sawant in the Sushmita Sen starrer web series Taali. In a recent interview, Krutika shared that while shooting a scene on the streets of Mumbai, one passer-by mistook her for an actual beggar and handed her some money.

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Krutika said, “One of the most challenging times was when we shot the scene where Ganesh is forced to beg after reaching Mumbai. We shot on real locations with the cameras kind of hidden, it was sort of a guerrilla shoot. I was alone, standing there, begging each time the traffic signal would turn red. A man came, gave me Rs 10 and blessed me. I get goosebumps even recalling that moment. It was surreal. He really thought I am begging."

“It was kind of a compliment to my acting, but also that feeling …it was weird. Our DOP Raghav sir suggested I should get that note framed and keep it like a souvenir. I am yet to get it framed, but I have kept it with me. And, then I realized that Gauri Sawant and many others like her go through situations like these even today. It was a little difficult to come to terms with it," the actress added.

Speaking of difficult scenes, Krutika mentioned that the scenes where young Gauri (pre-transition) leaves home and the one with the sexologist felt emotionally exhausting. “I listened to interviews where Gauri said she only had ₹50 when she left the house. Thanks to Nandu Madhav sir, I managed to do the scene well. He was so good and supportive. Something magical happened, the moment the take was over, we just looked at each other teary-eyed and thanked each other. I got support from him and he told me even he got some inspiration from a movement that I did. Taali has been a very satisfying experience," she added.

Taali is based on the life of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. It features Sushmita Sen and Krutika Deo as the older and younger versions of the activist respectively.

Tags:
  1. entertainment
  2. OTT
first published:August 22, 2023, 14:59 IST
last updated:August 22, 2023, 14:59 IST