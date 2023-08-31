The Continental: From the World of John Wick Promises An Imbrued Prequel To Keanu Reeves' Franchise; Watch Trailer

In an exciting news for all John Wick fans, Prime Video on Thursday dropped the trailer for its new web series The Continental: From the World of John Wick. The three-part series is a prequel to Keanu Reeves’ superhit franchise John Wick. As per the action-packed trailer, the series will look into the origin of the iconic hotel-for-assassins from John Wick.

The origin will be looked at from the perspective of a young, teenage Winston Scott as he navigates through the hellscape of 1970s New York. In trying to face a past that he thought he had left behind, Winston experiences the mysterious ways of the hotel’s underworld in an attempt to take over the coveted property. Watch the trailer here:

The trailer begins with the greeting: “Good morning, Mr Scott. I hope your journey wasn’t too unpleasant." The next scene immediately cuts to Mr Scott getting choked and beaten up by assassins. What follows is a journey of deceit, mind games and dead bodies. Colin Woodell plays Winston Scott in the series. John Wick: Chapter 4 revealed that the events in the series will occur four years before the events in the original John Wick. In the movie, Ian McShane played a young Winston.

Ayomide Adegun plays Charon, who along with Winston takes over the hotel in the movie franchise. Mel Gibson as Cormac is the antagonist among the assassins as he takes on Winston in order to recover something a character called Frankie, played by Ben Robson, stole.

The series will also introduce new characters to the John Wick universe. Hubert Point-Du Jour plays Miles, Jessica Allain plays Lou and Adam Shapiro plays Lemmy. They seemingly team up with Winston to destroy the hotel. Other than that, Mishel Prada plays KD, Nhung Kate plays Yen and Peter Greene plays Uncle Charlie.

The bloody, action-packed series will be released on Amazon Prime Video on September 22 this year. Fans in India took to the comments section to express their anticipation for the series’ dubbed versions in Indian languages.