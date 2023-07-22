The Continental: From The World of Keanu Reeves John Wick To Stream From September 22; Deets Inside

Prime Video will launch the three-part series “The Continental: From The World of John Wick" on September 22nd, on their service. The series will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins, which is the centerpiece of the John Wick universe. The show will be seen through the eyes of a young Winston Scott, as he’s dragged into the hellscape of 1970s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his throne. The Continental: From the World of John Wick is the latest addition to the Prime membership. Prime members in India enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership for just ₹1499/ year.

Colin Woodell steps into Ian McShane’s shoes to play young Winston, while newcomer Ayomide Adegun takes up the mantle of Charon from the late Lance Reddick. The series also stars Mel Gibson, Mishel Prada, Jeremy Bobb, Ben Robson, Nhung Kate, Jessica Allain, and Hubert Point-Du Jour.

Executive producer Basil Iwankyk said, “In our show, The Continental, we finally have space to explore these characters, how they became who they are, and how The Continental became the epicenter of this world,” Iwankyk continued. “Combine that with introducing new characters that are as compelling as any in the John Wick universe. Action that’s crazy cool and inventive. Easter eggs that will excite the hardcore Wick fans. And what I love the most: a vision of ‘70s New York that embodies the sexiness, edginess, and visceral style that the franchise is known for. This show will look/sound/smell cooler than any show out there.” Iwanyk has produced every John Wick film since the very first one, as well as many other noted action franchises like The Expendables and Sicario.