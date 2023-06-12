The Trial Trailer: Kajol's Courtroom Drama Looks Taut And Engaging; Watch

When it was first announced that Kajol would be making her foray into the OTT space with the adaptation of the critically-acclaimed show ‘The Good Wife’, it had left many fans excited to see a different side of hers. And now the wait seems to be over for them as the team finally unveiled the gripping trailer of The Trial.

The two minute long trailer aptly summed up the courtroom drama with Kajol at the helm of it as Noyonika Sengupta, a lawyer turned housewife who is compelled to don the black robes after her husband gets embroiled in a massive scandal. The trailer showcased the tension between Kajol and Jisshu Sengupta who is supposedly essaying her husband and a judge jailed for the controversy. From the look of the trailer, the series will explore Kajol’s conflict between being a wife and a lawyer.

Kajol had earlier told Variety, “The complexities are what defines a character to me and the layers surrounding Noyonika are what spoke to me when this role first came over. Noyonika felt personal, I instantly felt protective about her and that reaffirmed my faith in choosing ‘The Trial – Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka’ on Disney+ Hotstar to be my first step into the long format. Suparn Varma has built a world where vulnerability of characters meet the cruel situations posed by life. The audience will feel for and feel one with Noyonika as she makes difficult choices, because I did.”

The US version of The Good Wife premiered in 2009 and ran for seven seasons. The drama focused on Alicia Florrick, a woman who must support her politician husband after he is implicated in a sexual misconduct scandal while resuming her legal practice. The makers haven’t revealed the release date of Aamir Ali and Kajol starrer The Good Wife yet but dropped the first look last year.