Tokyo Revengers to Tomodachi Game: 10 Anime Shows To Watch This Long Weekend

This summer, we’ve been blessed with numerous long weekends. While we are still recovering from the long weekends this month, May is also starting on a long weekend note courtesy of the Maharashtra Day holiday on May 1. With three days to binge-watch, here’s a look at a few anime shows you could binge-watch in the coming three days.

For the unversed, in recent years, anime has grown in popularity, reaching beyond its niche audience to find an increasing number of enthusiasts. Gaining recognition for its versatile and engaging format, the genre is punchy, fun, and emotional, and offers something for all audiences. If you haven’t been introduced to it yet, now is the perfect time to start and we’ve got the perfect guide for you.

Tokyo Revengers

Travelling twelve years back in time, Takemichi rewrites history by making different choices in order to save his sweetheart in the future.

Summer Time Rendering

Shinpei Ajiro returns to his hometown for the first time in two years for his friend’s funeral, where he hears of a sinister omen.

The Tatami Time Machine Blues

The controller to the only AC has broken, but “I” plans to put things right with a time machine.

Tengoku Daimakyo

After the collapse of the world, Kiruko and Maru search for Heaven within the ruins of Japan.

Aoashi

Ashito Aoi, a student, and Tatsuya Fakuda, an important coach, change the game of Japanese soccer.

Tomodachi Game

Yuichi Katagiri was leading a fulfilling life with his four good friends, until the five get caught up in a game of debt repayment.

Black Rock Shooter Dawn Fall

Empress awakens in a research lab. As one of the surviving guardians, she must destroy the Orbital Elevator before Artemis completes its construction.

The Faraway Paladin

In a city of the dead, long since ruined and far from human civilisation, lives a boy named Will, who’s being raised by three undead.

Dr Stone

All of humanity is turned to stone. Thousands of years later, Senku, a scientific genius, wakes up.

Dance Dance Danseur

Jumpei Murao gave up on ballet after the death of his father. One day, Miyako Godai sees his interest in ballet and invites him to join her.

You can stream these shows on Disney+ Hotstar.

