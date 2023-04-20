Tooth Pari Review: Shantanu Maheshwari Delivers Earnest Performance; Tanya Maniktala Shines

Most of us have grown up listening to fairy tales, wondered about vampires, and always wished about being in those bedtime stories. Well, Tooth Pari just might make your dreams come true!

Pratim Das Gupta’s Tooth Pari has beautifully brought alive a world of vampires and witches, which takes us on an enchanting journey. Especially as a generation who has loved watching Twilight and The Vampire Diaries, this show is a refreshing take on the vampire genre, with a solid storyline that will keep you hooked.

The story starts with Tanya Maniktala’s Rumi flirting and preying on a middle-aged man only to make her fellow newbie vampire learn about the usage of her long canines, or we call them Sharpies here. They soon allow us to be a part of their deep conversations about life, love and loss as they step into their arena. That’s when you realise, they aren’t just vampires, they are a bundle of mischievous creatures, good at heart and rebellious with their minds. That is exactly where the story picks up pace. But as they say, every world has its ups and downs, it’s literally true here (You’ll have to watch the show to get the reference).

The story takes a major twist when this rebellious 20-something hunts for blood and breaks her tooth. And that’s when she bumps into the dentist-Doc Roy (Shantanu Maheshwari) who’d make you remind of the first time you meet someone, had those butterflies but were too timid to acknowledge them. Doc Roy and Rumi’s palpable chemistry starts with the jitters, awkward small talks, stolen glances and all things beautiful — exactly how you’d define a slow love blooming.

You can’t help but root for them as they navigate their way through their feelings for each other. A beautiful vampire falling in love with a shy, faint-hearted, yet lousy dentist may be a long shot, but at the end of the day, they are just two souls, wanting to be around each other, maybe?

The biggest asset of Tooth Pari is undoubtedly its originality, despite being created at a time when supernatural American shows have a good establishment among their audience. Pratim Das Gupta has done an excellent job of creating a world that is both intriguing and authentic.

The production design is top-notch, and Kolkata’s iconic landmarks serve as the perfect backdrop for the series with its dark alleyways, the Maidan Metro Station, Nonapukur Tram Depot, the Babughat Bridge and the Howrah phool-ghat amongst many other attractions.

Tanya Maniktala looks extremely convincing as a vampire. She brings so much conviction to making a fictitious creature look real. She walks in, hunts, bites and even falls in love passionately. Shantanu Maheshwari is the cutest dentist you’d wanna bump into. Well, he may not fix your tooth, but will surely win your heart with his nerdy smile. He brings in the right sense of charm and sensitivity as Doc Roy.

The other cast members Adil Hussain, Saswata Chatterjee, Tillotama Shome, and Sikandar Kher bring the right authenticity to their parts to keep the narrative going. Every part is well-written, and each character has a huge impact on the series, irrespective of the screen time.

Ghosts and supernatural creatures have always been an integral part of the folklore of Bengal. So, weaving characters and a plot out of Kolkata, makes the story even more convincing.

If you are looking for something light-hearted, and are quite often intrigued by the world of supernatural creatures, Tooth Pari being rooted in its Indian culture, can be a delightful watch for you.

The review is based on the first two episodes of the series.

