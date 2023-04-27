TVF's Yeh Meri Family To Return Soon With A Brand New Season, Here's How To Watch

Amazon MiniTv announced the upcoming launch of the second season of TVF’s ‘Yeh Meri Family,’ a cult family drama that had a special knack for taking audiences back into the ‘90s, with its unique and exceptional storyline. The first season was widely appreciated for its relatable narrative, the endearing characters, depicting a typical Indian household, earning it an IMDB rating of 9/10. The second season promises to explore few new characters and facets delving into topics that viewers can relate to. The soon to be released season 2 will premiere exclusively on Amazon miniTV within the Amazon Shopping App and on Fire TV.

With a typical ‘90s family premise, the second season set in the backdrop of the winter season will revolve around the nuances of how a middle-class family from the ‘90s went about their daily routine, but this time the situations would have an interesting twist! This beautiful and utmost cherished decade will reflect simpler times when people used to hang posters of their favourite Bollywood actor in their rooms, when owning a car made your neighbours envious, when the entire country rejoiced Sachin’s century, and when having a landline phone at home was a luxury. It will recreate the essence of this golden decade.

Talking about the second season, Vijay Koshy, President, TVF, said, “Our endeavour has been to depict a strong multigenerational family drama set in the 90s. The 90s era was the innocent period just before the advent of social media and other devices. It adds a lot of nostalgia and reminds you of simpler times. A large portion of TVF’s early audience is from the 90s generation, so we understand the emotional connect that people have with this era. We are confident that Yeh Meri Family season 2 will strike an emotional chord with everyone who has lived through the 90s and will deliver an exceptional experience.”

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon miniTV, said “Yeh Meri Family is a cult show for all the right reasons. The magic of the 90s amalgamated with the unmatched story telling process of our long-standing partners - The Viral Fever, is simply commendable.”

Aruna Daryanani, Head of Business, Amazon miniTV added, “Our goal with Amazon miniTV is to offer great stories that can be enjoyed by all Indians for free! Season 1 of Ye Meri Family struck a strong chord with millions of viewers and we are proud to partner with TVF to bring the next season of this show exclusively to our viewers. It is guaranteed to take you down the memory lane!”.

Meanwhile, the first season of Tvf’s Yeh Meri Family featured Vishesh Bansal, Prasad Reddy, Revathi Pillai, Akarsh Khurana and others.

