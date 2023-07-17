Vijay Varma-Shweta Tripathi Sharma Tell The Story Of An Acid Attack In Kaalkoot; Watch Trailer

Vijay Varma and Shweta Tripathi Sharma starrer Kaalkoot is set to release on steaming platform JioCinema on July 27 this year. The trailer of the investigative crime drama was released on Monday and has left excited fans asking for more. Directed by Sumit Saxena, Kaalkoot also features Yashpal Sharma, Gopal Dutt and Seema Biswas. According to a statement from the makers, Kaalkoot explores the themes of patriarchy and systemic oppression. It will be available to stream for free on the platform.

The statement describes the plot of the film as, “An intense crime series set against the backdrop of a horrifying acid attack case, the story revolves around Ravi Tripathi, a sub-inspector in the town of Thana Sarsi. Initially lacking interest in his job, Ravi’s perspective changes when he discovers that the victim of the brutal attack, Parul, is the same girl his mother wanted him to marry. Driven by a newfound purpose, Ravi takes it upon himself to investigate the crime and find the person responsible. Along the way, he confronts gender biases, toxic masculinity, and societal expectations that hinder his pursuit of justice."

Commenting on the premise of the film, Vijay Varma said, “Kaalkoot is a coming-of-age story of Ravi, the character I portray, and I believe it will undoubtedly be a transformative experience for anyone who watches it. The show digs deep into our souls, challenging how we see ourselves and reveals the hidden sides of humanity, the parts we often overlook. I am sure that it will leave viewers to reflect and raise important questions and spark a meaningful dialogue.”

Shweta Tripathi Sharma added, “Kaalkoot is a coming-of-age drama of a cop. A cop who is trying to become a “man”. And in the process, he investigates a crime which makes him question the very meaning of the word - Man. What does it mean to be a man? And is that definition right? What is the right definition? And how that definition effects society and affects the existence and value of woman? This is a cop crime drama where solving a crime forces the protagonist and also the audience investigate their own lives, their own behaviour and their own belief system."