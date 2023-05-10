Vikram Vedha OTT Release Date Out: Where To Watch Saif Ali Khan-Hrithik Roshan Film Online

Vikram Vedha OTT Release: In a time when Bollywood does not wait for long to release films on OTT once they are out of cinemas, the makers of Vikram Vedha decided to wait for seven months to release the film. The film starring Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan is set to finally release this weekend. Get all the details of its digital release below:

What is Vikram Vedha about?

A remake of the Tamil movie of the same name, Vikram Vedha is about a cop (played by Saif Ali Khan) and a gangster (played by Hrithik Roshan) and their cat-and-mouse chase. Vikram Vedha brings Hrithik and Saif together on-screen after a long gap of 19 years. They were last seen in Na Tum Jaano Na Hum. Besides Hrithik and Said, the film also stars Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, Sharib Hashmi, and Satyadeep Mishra in promising roles.

What were Vikram Vedha’s reviews?

The film received mostly positive reviews. News18’s review of the film reads: “Despite its flaws, Vikram Vedha is a massy film that serves as a fun single-screen theatre experience. I’d suggest caving into Pushkar and Gayathri’s make-believe world and joining Vikram and Vedha’s cat-and-mouse chase."

Where to watch Vikram Vedha?

Vikram Vedha is set to premiere on May 12. It will stream on Jio Cinema.

Upcoming movies for Hrithik Roshan:

Hrithik has big bucks riding on him. The actor is currently gearing up for three highly anticipated films — Fighter, War 2, and Krrish 4. With the much-needed anticipation, the actor also has nearly Rs.1000 crores riding on his shoulders. A source close to Pinkvilla shared that a whopping amount of Rs 1000 crores has been invested for Hrithik’s three upcoming films which are touted to big screen releases.

Upcoming movies for Saif Ali Khan:

Saif Ali Khan will be seen in Adipurush in June. The film’s trailer was released on Tuesday, revealing a closer look at his role as Lankesh in the film.

