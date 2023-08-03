Vivek Agnihotri On Why People Should Watch The Kashmir Files Unreported: 'My Work Is Full Of...'

The year 2022 was huge for filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri as he delivered The Kashmir Files, a commercial hit but not without its fair share of controversies, with many calling it a propaganda project overlooking facts conveniently. The filmmaker is back in the limelight with the release of the web series titled The Kashmir Files Unreported. The upcoming show is considered to focus on the “unheard, unseen and untold” side of Kashmir and is touted to be “heart-wrenching”. It will unravel what led to the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir. The maker of the show Vivek Agnihotri, exclusively told News18 why people should tune into The Kashmir Files Unreported.

Many people watch content because they want to escape reality and simply be entertained, why should these people watch The Kashmir Files Unreported?

I do not think there is anybody in the world who just wants to get entertained and does not want to watch reality. If that was the case, then why do people watch news all the time or read newspapers or why are they always trying to find new information. Human beings have curious minds and if you show them reality in an interesting manner, they are going to watch it. The problem is we are very used to watching Doordarshan kind of reality which is very boring and whenever we make realistic films, we make them so boring but I am not that. My work is full of energy and full of interest because I am interested in it. I am not a boring a person so I am sure people would love it and even more people are going to watch the series on ZEE5 than the ones who watched The Kashmir Files.

Now that the series is coming on ZEE5 and with so much content on OTT platforms, why should people watch The Kashmir Files Unreported and what should they expect from the series?

If the film, The Kashmir Files has shaken you up then be prepared to get nightmares after watching this series on ZEE5.

What are you hoping that the series achieves? What should be the audience’s takeaway?

The audience’s takeaway will be that when you allow inhumanity to seep into society, this is what happens. You are left with no art and culture, and you are left with no compassion, no development and you suffer like Kashmir has suffered therefore there should be zero tolerance to any kind of fundamentalism and terrorism. Fundamentalism is the foundation of terrorism.

The trailer that was earlier unveiled by the film-maker captured interviews of people sharing their stories, archival records, and a few video footage recorded by Agnihotri while making the movie. The makers also informed that the show will be featuring conversations with historians, experts, real-life victims and their families. The trailer declares the show to be “shocking” and “eye-wrenching” and wants to uncover the truth behind the genocide.

The Kashmir Files Unreported, which will be a seven-part series and will stream on Zee5 from August 11. It is produced by Vivek Agnihotri and his wife, actress Pallavi Joshi under the banner of Iambuddha Entertainment.