Watch Anthony Mackie's Post-Apocalyptic Action-Comedy Series Twisted Metal Here; Details Inside

Get ready to embark on an adrenaline-fueled journey with Sony LIV as Twisted Metal makes its Global premiere on the 28th of July. This American series is destined to provide viewers with an amazing viewing experience since it combines the turmoil of a wrecked planet with belly-laugh-inducing hilarity. Michael Jonathan Smith brings Twisted Metal to life in a total of 10 exhilarating episodes.

Twisted Metal, a half-hour live-action TV series based on the classic PlayStation game series, is a high-octane action comedy, based on an original take by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick and written by Michael Jonathan Smith, about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a badass axe-wielding car thief, he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.

This gripping series boasts an exceptionally talented ensemble cast. Anthony Mackie takes the wheel as John Doe, accompanied by Stephanie Beatriz, Thomas Haden Church, Will Arnett, Richard Cabral, and Samoa Joe, among others. So, mark your calendars and don’t miss out on this nail-biting adventure that will leave you in absolute splits!

Tune in to Sony LIV on 28th July to catch the madness of Twisted Metal.