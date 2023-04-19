When Actor Ritwik Bhowmik Started As A Background Dancer In SRK’s Lungi Dance

Actor Ritwik Bhowmik has become a popular actor in the OTT space. He has carved a niche for himself in a very short period. His journey has not been easy at all. In an earlier interview with a media portal, he revealed that he worked as a background dancer in the hit song Lungi Dance from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s film Chennai Express. Let’s take a look at his background and claim to fame.

Ritwik Bhowmik has wanted to become an actor since the beginning. He started doing theatre in school and began working in plays at the age of 9 years. He has experience working in more than 17 stage plays. After completing his schooling, he started modelling during his college days. After that, he worked in several commercials and also worked for Filter Copy, Dice Media, and The Viral Fever (TVF).

After completing his education, Ritwik took dance training from Shiamak Davar’s Art Institute and got trained in acting at Anupam Kher’s Acting Studio. After his training in dance and acting, he started getting work in films and web series.

Ritwik made his debut in films through Netflix’s Cargo. The film starred Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi as the lead. His first film as a lead was Dhuusar in 2019, but he didn’t receive much recognition after these two films. His breakout performance came in Amazon Prime’s hit show Bandish Bandits. The show was directed by Anand Tiwari and starred Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhary as the leads. The show also had veteran actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang, and Atul Kulkarni in prominent roles. The series became a huge hit, and Ritwik’s performance was praised both by the critics and the audience.

Last year, he worked on another Amazon Prime Video project called Maja Ma. The film was directed by Anand Tiwari. It had an ensemble cast of Madhuri Dixit, Gajraj Rao, and Srishti Srivastava in primary roles. The film talks about a quintessential, middle-aged, devoted housewife who is known for her cooking and dancing, but shocks everyone by coming out of the closet. Ritwik Bhowmik played the character of Madhuri’s son in the film. He also worked on Modern Love: Mumbai Chapter.

Ritwik was last seen in the web series called Jehanabad: Of Love and War. His performance was highly appreciated by fans.

