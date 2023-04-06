What Seema Singh Said About Obscenity In Bhojpuri Films And Akanksha Dubey's Death

Seema Singh is one of the most prominent faces in the Bhojpuri industry. After her stint in numerous films like Nahle Pe Dahla, Ram Lakhan, Swarg and Loha Pahalwan, the 32-year-old marked her foray into politics by joining the Lok Janshakti Party. Recently, in an interview with News18 Hindi, Seema revealed how she shifted gears from her illustrious film career and entered the political field post her marriage to Saurav Kumar in 2018. She also voiced her opinion on a variety of topics including the rising obscenity in Bhojpuri films and her thoughts on actress Akanksha Dubey’s suicide that shook the nation.

When the host asked Seema Singh to express her point of view on the growing number of immodest and vulgar films portrayed in the Bhojpuri cine world, she replied that the scenario was quite different back in the day, when she was an actress. She revealed that her time in the film industry was quite pleasant.

Emphasising the strong unity that the cast and crew members had for one another earlier, Seema noted that everyone used to work together as a team, resulting in the production of good films. But, standing today, she agreed that there has been a significant downfall of unity in the film industry. “I also think that there is a need for improvement in this aspect,” she said.

In the same interaction, Seema was asked questions regarding the late actress Akanksha Dubey’s suicide. The 25-year-old allegedly committed suicide on March 26. She was found in her hotel room, hanging by the ceiling. Presently, Akanksha’s mother is pleading for justice for her daughter. In this context, Seema Singh was asked to put forward her thoughts on why no one from the Bhojpuri film industry lent a helping hand to her.

In reply, Seema dismissed the rumour of Bhojpuri celebrities not coming forward to help Akanksha’s mother. She said, “Many actors and actresses from the Bhojpuri film world are visiting her (Akanksha’s) mother. They are also pleading with the administration to investigate the matter properly.” She expressed her confidence that the authorities would surely probe into the case and that Akanksha Dubey would get justice.

On a concluding note, Seema Singh disclosed that she joined the Lok Janshakti Party with the party’s president Chirag Paswan because she was interested to be an active participant in the developmental works in Bihar.

