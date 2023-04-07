When Actress Sai Tamhankar Opened Up About Her First Marriage

Actress Sai Tamhankar is known for her work in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam films and television industry. She has ruled the heart of viewers with her acting prowess and has received two Filmfare Marathi Awards and one Filmfare Award. Everyone knows about the professional life of the actress. But very few people know about Sai’s private life.

She often showcases major couple goals through her pictures with her beau Anish Jog. But recently, a piece of news went viral that Sai was earlier married but within a few years, she got divorced. This report has currently become a topic of discussion. Let’s take a look at her personal life.

Along with her films, Sai Tamhankar also stays in the limelight for her love life as she is currently dating producer Anish Jog. Both of them have made their relationship official on social media. Sai and Anish constantly share pictures of each other on their official Instagram handle and keep their fans updated.

But according to the latest reports, she saw a difficult time in her life earlier. Sai Tamhankar was earlier married to Amey Gosavi, a manufacturer by profession. Amey is originally from Pune and Sai is from Sangli, Maharashtra. He also has a production company called Loading Pictures. Interestingly, the two have never worked together. It is said that Sai took the initiative in this relationship and after dating for almost 3 years, the lovebirds got married.

Sai Thamankar and Amey Gosavi tied the knot in the year 2013. The two also got tattoos in Arabic on their shoulders, one of the tattoos is of their wedding date and the second one is the date when Amey proposed to Sai.

But within two years of marriage, they decided to get separated. In an interview, Sai said that she still talks to Amey and they are good friends. Sai also said that instead of holding on to the events that happened earlier one should be able to let go of the past and live a new life. Interestingly, Sai still has those tattoos on her shoulders. She further said that what is the point of being ashamed today of something that was once special?

Later, Sai Tamhankar made her relationship official with Anish Jog by sharing a post on social media last April. The duo revealed their relationship at Siddharth Chandekar and Mitali Mayekar’s wedding. Both Sai and Anish attended the ceremony together and grabbed attention with their mushy pictures.

