When Actress Sonika Gill Slit Her Wrist At Ram Lakhan’s Wrap Up Party

The 1989 film Ram Lakhan, directed by Subhash Ghai, turned out to be one of the biggest hits of that year. The story was formulaic of that era with two brothers looking for vengeance after their father was killed as a child. The film was executed very well, in a way, that the story did not seem stale. The movie had some of the biggest names in the industry like Rakhee Gulzar, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Madhuri Dixit and Amrish Puri.

A lesser known name in the movie was actress Sonika Gill, who had appeared in low budget movies before this. She had a pivotal role in Ram Lakhan, which was the first mainstream movie for her. Sonika Gill made headlines back in 1989 for all the wrong reasons. She reportedly slit her wrists after an altercation with director Subhash Ghai.

Sources say that Sonika Gill was not very professional as far as punctuality was concerned. Sonika reportedly turned up quite late on the sets and often kept the rest of the cast waiting. This earned her the ire of Subhash Ghai, who used to often reprimand her. It is also said that Sonika was not able to give the shots according to the director’s satisfaction. Things reportedly got a bit heated up during the wrap up party of Ram Lakhan.

Sonika Gill reportedly felt that Subhash Ghai was humiliating her in front of everyone and hence she went to her make up room and slit her wrists. Luckily, it was not fatal and she was taken to the hospital immediately. This incident had made a lot of headlines back then, covered by every big media portal in the entertainment industry. Sonika Gill refused to comment on the whole incident and flatly refused to say anything, when asked why she slit her wrist. Subhash Ghai said that Sonika had done it due to her own personal problems.

