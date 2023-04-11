When Angelina Jolie Revealed She Had Her 'Best Sex Ever' With Denzel Washington in The Bone Collector

Angelina Jolie is known for her popular films and strong acting prowess. One of her famous films The Bone Collector was quite a rage back in 1999. She was seen opposite Denzel Washington, who played a detective. Now, an old interview of Angelina Jolie has resurfaced online where the actress admitted having the “best sex" on the sets of this movie with Denzel. Back then, Angelina shared how the role “drove her insane" making her go through a varied range of emotions, as reported by Dark Horizons.

She was quoted saying, “Sometimes with the extreme ones, you’re a character so you are free; this one was like: Be yourself, let those tears fall, be simple, and be still. You can’t hide. Sometimes it can be harder. It was really lonely and I went a bit nuts.”

Speaking highly about working with Denzel Washington, the actress further said, “Of course, it’s more than that. What’s fascinating are the journeys these two characters undertake, and the deep relationship that evolves between them. The best sex I ever had was in this movie. It was great seducing someone with your mind, a huge turn-on.”

Denzel, on the other hand, too praised Jolie for her performance in The Bone Collector. In an interview with Tim Lammers, Denzel was quoted saying that when he first saw Jolie in the movie, Gia, he was impressed. “I Wow, this girl is really, really good," was his initial reaction to Jolie's performance in Gia. He further added that he felt “she probably didn’t like to talk about it too much." Denzel also confessed to not knowing 'who her father was' referring to him later as, 'great actor, Jon Voight.' Denzel also credited Jolie's acting prowess to the family's genes.

The Bone Collector is based on the 1997 crime novel written by Jeffery Deaver. Directed by Phillip Noyce, the star cast also included Queen Latifah, Michael Rooker, Mike McGlone, Luis Guzmán, Leland Orser and Ed O'Neill to name a few.

