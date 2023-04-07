When Angry Students Hurled Stones At Raj Kapoor And Waheeda Rehman's Train

Waheeda Rehman and Raj Kapoor’s 1966 film Teesri Kasam, directed by Basu Bhattacharya, will always remain one of the must-watch tragedies of Hindi cinema. The cine buffs termed it “a gem of the black and white era", which unfortunately couldn’t succeed at the box office, despite all the talents involved in its making.

Based on the writer Phanishwarnath Renu’s story Maare Gaye Gulfaam, Teesri Kasam is also remembered for another sad incident. As stated in the reports, Waheeda Rehman and Raj Kapoor were returning to Mumbai after shooting a portion of the film in Madhya Pradesh’s Bina. On their return journey, some of their fans went berserk and started pelting stones at their train.

Reportedly, some college students came to know that Raj and Waheeda were shooting in Bina. They wanted to have a glimpse of the actress. After searching, they got to know about the location of the shooting but were then misguided by the crew of Teesri Kasam. Due to this, the students were not able to meet Waheeda and this enraged them.

However, they got to know somehow that Waheeda Rehman and Raj Kapoor were returning to Mumbai via a train and stopped it. They were adamant to meet Waheeda but the crew of the film was reluctant to let the actress out of the train’s compartment. They feared that any mishap could happen considering the infuriated crowd. The angry students started pelting the train with stones when they realised that the actress was not getting off the train.

Raj Kapoor was extremely angry with this incident and prepared to get out of the train to deal with the crowd. Waheeda and the Teesri Kasam crew were worried for him and immediately stopped him from getting off. Reportedly, the train staff, Raj Kapoor’s friends and the crew of Teesri Kasam had to intervene to solve this matter.

