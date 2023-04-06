When Anupam Kher Talked About Missing Out On The Joy of Experiencing Fatherhood

Anupam Kher is one of the finest actors in the country. He has accomplished a lot in his life and has made a mark for himself. He has built a successful career without the assistance of a godfather. He also comes from a loving family, which is evident from his social media platforms. Unfortunately, he never got to experience fatherhood. Let’s take a look at his family life and how he once discussed the tragedy of not becoming a parent.

Anupam met Kirron Kher, who is an actor and politician, in a drama group when they were both struggling in their careers. Later, they got married in 1985. Kirron was previously married to businessman Gautam Berry. Kirron and Gautam were blessed with a child, Sikandar. Their marriage didn’t last long and they got divorced. Sikandar was four years old when Anupam and Kirron married each other. Anupam greeted him with open arms and treated him as if he were his child. He does, however, miss having his child. Kirron and Anupam attempted to have a child together. They even sought medical assistance, but nothing worked out.

Anupam had earlier discussed this pain of his life. During an interview, he said that his stepson Sikander was only four years old when he came into his life. Anupam said that he has great love and respect for him and is his friend. “What my father was to me, I am to him. But to say that I don’t miss having a child of my own will be a lie because I do and that has nothing to do with him. I do sometimes miss the joy of seeing your child grow up and being your extension,” confessed Anupam Kher.

Kirron Kher told Firstpost in 2013 about her love story with Anupam, and how they began as close friends and were married to different people. She said they both were close friends, and they knew everything about each other, “right down to which girl he planned to ‘patao.’” According to Kirron, it was a friendship that they both shared and there was not any kind of attraction. They continued to be good friends and even acted in plays together.

She went on to say that when she moved to Bombay and married Gautam Berry, the marriage “just wasn’t happening." Anupam Kher’s marriage with actress Madhumalti Kapoor was also facing problems at the time. She remembered the exact moment when the two of them felt something. It all started when they were travelling to Calcutta for Nadira Babbar’s play. There, one incident happened which Kirron feels was the beginning of their love story.

“He turned to look at me as he was leaving the room, and something happened between us. He knocked on my door a short while later and said, ‘I want to talk to you.’ I think I have fallen in love with you, he continued. The chemistry exploded and there was this enormous, intense change all of a sudden. I wed him after getting a divorce." Despite having many hurdles, the couple has stuck together for over 3 decades.

