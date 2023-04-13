When I Was 4, I Told My Father I Want To Marry Dharmendra: Govinda’s Wife

Bollywood actor Govinda, who was a superstar in the 1990s, is known for his comedy. Through his films, he made sure that the audience was laughing their hearts out. Govinda married Sunita Ahuja, and the couple is often seen on reality TV shows together. During one such episode of the TV show Indian Idol, Govinda’s wife revealed that she had a huge crush on Dharmendra and wanted to marry him.

During an episode of Indian Idol, Govinda and his wife came as guests. Bollywood’s yesteryear superstar Dharmendra was also present on the sets of the show. During the show, Sunita spoke her heart out to Dharmendra. She expressed her love for him and said that when she was 4-5 years old, she told her dad that she wanted to marry Dharmendra. She revealed that her father didn’t agree and told her that she was too young to get married.

Sunita further said, “Women have been created by God sitting on his own, but I say that God has created you after taking a long time. I have never seen a man like you."

In response to this, Dharmendra was flattered and thanked her for loving him so much. He added that after listening to all this, he couldn’t understand whether he was standing on the ground or flying in the sky.

Another funny incident that happened on the same night was when Sunita asked Govind to have another child. She said, “Yash was in the stomach, then Chi-Chi gave me photos of Dharam ji, so I gave such a good product. Today, I have seen Dharam ji personally, so now it seems that I should try one more time."

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja got married in 1987. They have a daughter named Tanya and a son named Yashvardhan.

