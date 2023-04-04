When Meena Kumari Found That This Dreaded Dacoit Of Chambal Valley Was Her Biggest Fan

Meena Kumari, called the ‘Tragedy Queen’ of Bollywood, is no longer with us. She is still remembered by film lovers. Meena had wowed audiences with her acting and beauty, and she was adored by fans. During that time, she appeared in several successful films. She was a controversial personality, as everything about her life — from her affair to her alcoholism — made the news. One of Meena Kumari’s most well-known films was Pakeezah. It is said that in the 1960s and 1970s, Kamal Amrohi and Meena Kumari — along with some of their crew members — arrived in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh for the filming of Pakeezah. Their car ran out of gas in the middle of a forest in Chambal. A gang of Chambal bandits quickly arrived and surrounded their vehicles.

Kamal and Meena began trembling with fear when they saw dozens of armed bandits that night. During this time, Kamal Amrohi told one of the bandits, “You tell your chieftain that he should come and meet us in the car". When Kamal Amrohi said this, someone approached him and asked, “Who are you?”. “My name is Kamal Amrohi, and I’ve come to Chambal to shoot," Kamal explained. When the dacoit heard the term ‘shooting’, he was enraged and began speaking angrily to everyone, believing that they were all cops who had come here for a ‘shootout’ or encounter. Kamal Amrohi and Meena Kumari were kidnapped by the bandits as a result of this misunderstanding.

After gathering courage, Kamal Amrohi inquired, “Your name?" “Daku Amrit Lal Chambal, have you heard this name in your Bombay?" the dacoit replied. Amrit Lal was the cruellest and the most fearless dacoit of the Chambal Valley at the time, for whom there was a large reward. The police also feared Amrit. After all of this, Kamal informed Amrit Lal that he is not a police officer nor has he come to shoot; his shooting means shooting for the film.

Hearing this, Amrit Lal softened. In the middle of the conversation, he learned that Meena Kumari was in another car. Amrit Lal was a big fan of Meena Kumari. He insisted on meeting Meena Kumari, saying that “only after meeting her, I will let everyone go back to Delhi". During this time, Amrit Lal arranged for everyone to dance and sing along with food and drink, and his men put petrol in his car, and everyone began preparing to leave.

Amrit Lal wanted to get Meena Kumari’s autograph, but due to a lack of paper and pen, he requested a knife and placed it in front of Kamal Amrohi and Meena Kumari. Meena is said to have been terrified when she saw all of this. At the same time, when asked why he kept the knife, Amrit Lal stated: “When Meena Kumari writes her name with a knife in her hand, then everyone will be able to leave from here." Following that, Meena Kumari dared to write her name with a knife on his hand upon his insistence, and the film’s team left from there.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here