When Mithun Chakraborty Gave A Befitting Reply To Raaj Kumar

The 1989 film Galiyon Ka Badshah, directed by Sher Jung Singh and K Yogi, was a failure at the box office. Every aspect associated with the film received scathing criticism from the audience. This film is remembered by some due to a dispute between actors Raaj Kumar and Mithun Chakraborty. According to the reports, Raaj had once asked the directors to stop the shooting of this film. He felt that Sikander’s role should not be played by Mithun Chakraborty, despite the limited screen time of the character. Raaj said that new actors like Mithun Chakraborty should not have been roped in for the film. This infuriated Mithun to no end. He felt that despite being a senior, this behaviour was not expected from an actor like Raaj Kumar. Mithun told him that Raaj Kumar mocked him today for being a fresher in the film industry, but he will rise among the ranks in showbiz. Raaj had just laughed at this behaviour and told Mithun that he was being arrogant.

Mithun Chakraborty decided not to meekly listen to this tantrum. He advised Raaj Kumar that no young artist would work with an arrogant actor like him. Reportedly, after this incident, Raaj Kumar never ridiculed any newcomer in the film industry.

Galiyon Ka Badshah narrated the story of a police inspector and London-returned crime journalist. They are after a modern-day Robin Hood, who robs the rich and distributes the wealth amongst the poor and needy. Apart from the Inspector and the crime journalist, other people also want to know about him. Cine buffs felt that the only thing worth praising in Galiyon Ka Badshah were the songs rendered by the music duo Kalyanji - Anandji. These songs are also remembered due to soulful vocals by renowned singer Kishore Kumar. Some among the audience feel that the title Galiyon Ka Badshah was a tribute to Raaj Kumar.

Why couldn’t Galiyon Ka Badshah succeed at the box office? The audience feels that the film was released after a decade of its making, and thus it didn’t look impressive on screen.

