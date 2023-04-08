When Rashmika Mandanna Blocked The Number Of Debut Film Kirik Party's Production House

Rashmika Mandanna has become one of the most sought-after actresses in the film industry. After flaunting her acting prowess in South films, she now seems to be keen to leave an impression among Bollywood buffs as well. And can anyone forget how she made the audience groove to her energetic dance moves in the opening ceremony of the 2023 Indian Premiere League? The tinsel town diva has been climbing the ladder of success and touching the sky. But do you know that Rashmika, who stepped into the cine world with her debut film Kirik Party, almost did not make it to the cast list? All because she thought it was a prank.

Last year, in an interview with Mashable India, the Mission Majnu actress opened up about the time she received a call from the production house of Kirik Party. But, thinking that it was a hoax, the 27-year-old went to the extent of blocking the number. “For Kirik Party they wanted someone young with a mature face. I got a call from the production house, but I thought it was a prank call. So, I said, ‘I am not interested in any films sir, please keep the phone down.’ I then blocked the number,” revealed Rashmika.

Later on, the film unit tried contacting her through the actress’ family and friends. When nothing worked, they were forced to take the help of one of Rashmika’s professors. The film team was so eager to meet the Goodbye actress in person that they even contacted Rashmika’s class teacher, as shared by the actress herself.

Upon the instruction of her professor, Rashmika finally agreed to meet the filmmakers. Quite unambiguously, the actress explained to them that she had zero clue about how to act. But upon the insistence of the film crew, Rashmika delivered some dialogues which were recorded by the makers, paving her selection in Kirik Party in the role of Saanvi Joseph.

Helmed by Kantara star Rishab Shetty, Kirik Party garnered rave reviews from cinephiles and critics alike upon its release in 2016. The film also starred Rakshit Shetty in a titular role alongside Samyuktha Hegde, Achyuth Kumar and Pramod Shetty.

Rashmika has a couple of projects queued up in her kitty. She is all set to star opposite Allu Arjun in the sequel to Pushpa, titled Pushpa: The Rule. Apart from that she has also collaborated with Shaakuntalam actor Dev Mohan for an untitled female-oriented movie. The actress has also been roped in as the female lead in filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming Bollywood project Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here