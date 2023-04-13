When Shobana’s Ethnic Dress For A Shoot Attracted Attention

Former Tamil actress and dancer Shobana was one of the most sought-after stars in the film industry. She has delivered some noteworthy performances in her career, starring in films including Manichitrathazhu, Thalapathi, Siva and Idhu Namma Aalu, alongside seasoned actors like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. Shobana who likes to stay away from the limelight recently had an interview with Suhasini Maniratnam. During the interaction, the 53-year-old spilt the beans about her experiences in the Tamil film industry during her initial years as an actress. She shared that once the filmmakers tried to poke harmless fun at her for her choice of outfit.

In the conversation, Shobana took us back to the 1984 Tamil-language drama Enakkul Oruvan. Helmed by SP Muthuraman, Enakkul Oruvan was shot exclusively in a grand AVM Studio in Madras. Paired opposite Tamil star, Kamal Haasan, Enakkul Oruvan was the actress’s foray into Kollywood. Her first film was director Balachandra Menon’s Malayalam-language drama titled April 18.

Speaking about the fateful day, Shobana recounted that she arrived on the sets of Enakkul Oruvan in traditional attire, dressed in a blue salwar kameez. Puliyur Saroja was Shobana’s dance choreographer in the film. Before the shot, Puliyur and the other crew members looked at Shobana with intrigue. They asked her whether she was cast as the female lead in the film.

Shobana further disclosed that the film unit pointed out her ethnic ensemble, urging her to cite the reason why she was wearing a traditional costume. Being a newcomer, Shobana’s honest reply was that she just wanted to wear that specific salwar kameez. Later, the actress-dancer realised that the film team was just having some fun with Shobana. It so happened that Enakkul Oruvan’s filmmaker, Muthuraman was the one who asked the crew members to stop scaring Shobana, as it was her first day.

Unfortunately, Enakkul Oruvan failed to strike a chord with the masses, turning to a box office failure. Shobana who worked in a few Malayalam films after that, left showbiz to focus on her dancing career. The trained Bharatnatyam dancer later launched her own dance academy in Chennai. She was last seen in the 2020 film Varane Avashyamund. Although the actress got numerous acting offers after that, she turned them down to concentrate on her dance.

