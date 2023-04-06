Where Is Singer Mugdha Vaishampayan Who Appeared On Marathi L'il Champs In 2008?

It always feels amazing to come back to where it all started for you, right? Especially after doing a lot of hard work and making a mark for yourself. Do you remember the top 5 list of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Marathi L’il Champs that aired in 2008 on Zee Marathi? One of them was Mugdha Vaishampayan, who won millions of hearts with her soothing voice. She was also known as the Little Monitor on the show. Have you ever wondered where she is now and what she is up to? Well, the singer is now a 23-year-old girl and is judging Marathi L’il Champs. As they say, “Life comes a full circle."

The judge and former Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs finalist talked extensively about her time as a contestant more than ten years ago in an interview with TV9 Marathi. When asked about the time she took part in the reality singing competition, Mugdha said she was in the fourth grade when she learned about the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa auditions on television. She added that her parents believed she was too young to participate in a show and that she was unprepared for it after one of her classmates told her father about it.

Mugdha added that her parents expected her to be eliminated quickly because so many contestants would come from Mumbai and Pune. Even though she went to Mumbai to audition, she only brought the clothes she was wearing and didn’t bring even one extra pair and to everyone’s surprise, she was chosen for the final round in Mumbai. She admitted that she had no idea that being a part of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs would make her famous when asked about how she handled success at such a young age. Mugdha added that she shared the same innocence and ignorance as the other children on the show regarding it. To prevent any children from feeling overpowered by other children, she concluded by saying that the judges created a very healthy environment on the sets. Vaishampayan, in addition to singing, served as one of the Zee Marathi Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Marathi L’il Champs season 2 anchors.

