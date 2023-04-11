Why Bigg Boss Malayalam 5 Host Mohanlal Left Easter Special Episode Midway

Bigg Boss Malayalam 5 host Mohanlal abruptly left the Easter special episode midway after he allegedly felt disrespected by a contestant’s remark. On the Sunday episode, the contestants gathered to play a game named “Egg xiting” but the task took a bad turn real quick after Akhil Marar lost calm. Akhil Marar was seen losing his calm during the task and lashed out and used obscene words for contestants Angeline, Sagar and Junaiz.

When the housemates raised the issue in front of the host, Akhil apologised. However, Mohanlal asked Akhil to hand over his captain’s band to Sagar but the latter demanded an apology from the former. Akhil was adamant that he would not do it and threw the band towards Sagar.

After the incident, Bigg Boss called both contestants to the confession room and discussed the issue with them. During the interaction, Akhil shared that he was not ready to apologise to Sagar and on the other hand, the latter wanted Akhil should apologise to him.

Bigg Boss also pointed out that it was also inappropriate for Sagar to escalate the issue in front of Mohanlal.

Mohanlal lashed out at the contestants. “I have asked you to give the hand to Sagar and you have thrown. I felt it was disrespectful. I happily came here to celebrate Easter with you all. I travelled 4-5 hours from Jaisalmer, then the airport then got a flight and reached here. It has turned out to be an upsetting experience for me. So, I am winding up the show here,” he was heard saying.

The contestants were seen apologising to the actor but Mohanlal repeatedly shouted at the crew to cut the line. It is said that this is the first time when Mohanlal has lost his calm to the level where he stopped the show midway.

On the professional front, Mohanlal is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Malaikottai Vaaliban helmed by Lijo Jose Pellissery. He also plays a pivotal role in Rajinikanth’s Jailer. The veteran actor also has a film with Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph titled Ram and he also reunites for the third instalment of Drishyam.

