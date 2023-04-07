Why Danny Denzongpa Refused To Work With Amitabh Bachchan

Yesteryear actor Danny Denzongpa has discussed the reasons why he refrained from working with Amitabh Bachchan. The veteran actor, in a 2018 interview, admitted that he once believed being in the “same frame" as Amitabh Bachchan would make him invisible. Additionally, he claimed that he turned down four offers of movies from director Manmohan Desai, including Mard and Coolie.

Agneepath marked the first time Danny and Amitabh appeared on screen together. They have since worked on numerous movies, including Hum (1991), Khuda Gawah (1992), Kohram (1999), Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo (2004), and Uunchai. (2022).

According to sources, in an interview with Filmfare, Danny said, “I continued to stop myself from collaborating with Amitji. I believed that this imposing actor was getting the best parts. If I was in the same frame as him, nobody would notice me. All the credit would go to him if the movie was a success. However, the “new" guy would be held accountable if it failed. Even when the late director Manmohan Desai offered me four films with Amitji, including Mard and Coolie, I kept declining.”

He also added, “I was once at the Film City, where Manji was filming as well. He requested me to make a movie for him while he was on his knees in front of everyone. I responded, ‘Sochenge (I’ll consider it),’, I’d tell Manji, you are again taking me 20 years back from the industry (making a reference to Desai’s fantastical films). Ten other guys follow you after one superhit from you. The best gaalis (abuses) would be given to me by Manji. (abuses). But I’m a straightforward person; no matter how unpleasant the truth is, I speak it anyway.”

In 1972, Danny made his music debut with Zaroorat. He has appeared in numerous films over the past few decades, including Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, 36 Ghante, Dhund, Bandish, Dharmatma, Jeeo Aur Jeene Do, Dharm Aur Qanoon, Fakira, Chor Machaye Shor, Devata, Kalicharan, Bulundi, Adhikar, and many more.

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the film Uunchai, which was released on November 11 last year. Sooraj Barjatya tells a tale about friendship, and hope, and imparts a profound and heartfelt lesson on why we should live life to the fullest and follow our hearts. Along with Big B, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani also play the lead role. Neena Gupta, Sarika, Parineeti Chopra, Nafisa Ali Sodhi, and Danny Denzongpa play significant roles in Uunchai. The movie was extensively filmed in Nepal, Kanpur, Delhi, Mumbai, Agra, and Lucknow.

