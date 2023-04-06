Why Suchitra Sen Stepped Away From Limelight After Her Film Pronoy Pasha’s Failure

Late actress Suchitra Sen won a million hearts with her ethereal beauty and brilliant acting prowess. April 6 marks her 92nd birth anniversary. She has essayed key roles in various memorable films like Agnipariksha and Devdas. Suchitra enjoyed unparalleled stardom until her 1978 movie Pronoy Pasha, where she starred alongside actor Soumitra Chatterjee. The film flopped at the box office. Following the failure of this film, Suchitra disappeared from the public view and avoided the camera for three decades.

Even during her funeral, the hearse carrying her body was covered with white flowers and black-tinted glass. This made it difficult for the fans to catch even the last glimpse of Suchitra. What was Suchitra doing after the failure of Pronoy Pasha? Keep reading this space to know more about it.

It is reported that Suchitra left the film industry after Pronoy Pasha’s failure and devoted time working for the Ramakrishna Mission. From that time till her death, she avoided any public gathering and even refused the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2005. She didn’t want to be a part of any public appearance.

Why did Suchitra avoid facing the camera after the failure of Pronoy Pasha?

This question will forever remain a secret. Many reports suggested that she was suffering from a skin disease, which made her insecure to face the lens. This news was never confirmed though. In 2007, a local Bengali television channel claimed to have some images of Suchitra, but decided not to air it respecting her privacy. According to reports, only the chief minister of Bengal Mamata Banerjee met her face to face.

This secrecy regarding her identity after she had joined the Ramakrishna Mission was maintained even when she was admitted to a hospital for illness. She was admitted in Belle Vue Clinic, Kolkata, West Bengal and a tight security was maintained there so that her identity remained secret. This secrecy drill continued at her last rites at Keoratala crematorium in South Kolkata where her body was kept in a coffin. It was later brought to the pyre hidden from the public eye. Before the funeral, Suchitra’s body was also taken to her apartment at Ballygunge for around five minutes but no outsiders were allowed to enter there. Suchitra had died due to a lung infection on January 17, 2014 at the age of 82.

