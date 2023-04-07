Why Vijay Sethupathi's Speech At Viduthalai Part 1 Event Is Viral

Award-winning actor Vijay Sethupathi’s last film Viduthalai Part 1 has done well both commercially and critically. Recently, he attended an event to celebrate the success of his film at the box office. Director Vetrimaaran and actors, including Raju Menon, Soori, Bhavani Sre and others graced the event with their presence.

During the event, Vijay Sethupathi expressed his gratitude for the positive response he received from the audience. He shared his experience of working with Vetrimaaran and his strong connection with Soori.

While talking about Soori, the actor said, “I am extremely happy to see people are impressed by Soori’s acting skills in the lead role as well." Without a doubt, he has portrayed the role phenomenally. From playing a comic role for more than 12 years to being the main character of the film, Soori has managed to do both.

Sethupathi further added, “On the day of the release, Vetri sir called me and said, Sethu thank you for going through all the torture. Now, it feels amazing that people are amazed by your acting skills and are liking the film. I can’t remember the last time I received a phone call like this."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vijay Sethupathi is best known for films including Master, Vikram Vedha, Super Deluxe and 96. The actor has also been a part of films like Michael, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, Maamanithan, Vikram and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, among others.

Sethupathi was last seen in the highly-acclaimed web series Farzi. The actor has a host of highly ambitious projects in the pipeline such as Merry Christmas, Mumbaikar, Jawan, Idam Porul Yaeval, Viduthalai Part 2 and Gandhi Talks, to name a few.

Directed by Vetrimaaran, the film hit the theatres on March 31. The film was bankrolled by Elred Kumar.

