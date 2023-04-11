Will Jr NTR-Koratala Siva’s Upcoming Film Be Titled Vastunna?

Telugu actor Jr NTR has made a special place in the hearts of many across the globe after his stellar performance in SS Rajamouli’s RRR. After receiving accolades and love for the film, Jr NTR has jumped back into work and is currently busy working with director Koratala Siva for his upcoming film, tentatively titled NTR 30. The film has successfully created a buzz amid fans from the moment the Jr NTR’s first look was released by the team. The fans have also kept guessing the title of the film and now another name has popped up in their minds.

The film’s shooting is going at a brisk pace in a specially-constructed set in Hyderabad. It was also reported that NTR is shooting for his solo scenes. On April 1, Jr NTR tweeted a small clip of himself, entering the sets of NTR 30. The word “Vastunna” was written at the end of the clip, which means “I am coming.”

The tweet read: “Great to be on sets again with Koratala Siva!”

Great to be on sets again with Koratala Siva ! pic.twitter.com/uKNFNtKyZO— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 1, 2023

According to a report by OTTPlay, sources close to the development have shared that the team is considering Vastunna as the title of NTR 30. A source told the media outlet that it is a very interesting title and “also suits the backdrop of the film.”

Earlier, there were reports of the markers considering keeping the title ‘Devara’. Official confirmation by the team is still awaited on this.

There are also reports which claim that Jr NTR will be seen in a double role. If sources are to be believed, Jr NTR will come before the audience in a never-see-before avatar for NTR 30. He is reported to play both the father and the son in the film.

The film will also have action sequences, which will be exclusively filmed in Goa and Visakhapatnam. In the puja ceremony of the film, Koratala Siva hinted that Jr NTR will be seen bringing corrupt and influential people down.

NTR 30 will also mark Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor’s foray into Tollywood. It is said that Saif Ali Khan has also been roped in for the film. He will be seen in the role of an antagonist. As per India Today, he has refused the offer by citing no certain reason. The details of the pan-India film have been kept under wraps by the team.

