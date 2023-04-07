Yash To Make Bollywood Debut After KGF 3: Reports

Kannada actor Yash has become a pan-India star with the blockbuster success of the KGF films. He also enjoys a huge fan base across the country for the role of Rocky Bhai in both films. Following the massive success of KGF: Part 2 last year, his fans are now enthusiastically hanging tight for the declaration of Yash’s next film. And now, it appears that their wait is finally over.

According to the latest reports, director Prashanth Neel is currently busy with his upcoming Telugu-language action thriller film Salaar starring Prabhas. will next get involved in the work of KGF 3 starring Yash. Meanwhile, there are also reports that actor Yash is going to make his Bollywood debut soon. The story of the film has been finalised and it is said that he will start shooting for this Hindi movie only after completing KGF 3. An official announcement is expected soon.

On the work front, Yash made his film debut in 2007 with the film Jambada Hudugi. However, he got his breakthrough after appearing in the romantic drama Moggina Manasu in 2008. He also won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for this film. He came into the limelight after appearing in the 2018 Kannada-language period action film K.G.F: Chapter 1.

The movie was written and directed by Prashanth Neel and bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films. It was the first of a two-part series, followed by K.G.F. Chapter: 2. The movie featured a huge cast, including Yash, Ramachandra Raju, Srinidhi Shetty, Vasishta N Simha, Achyuth Kumar, Anant Nag, Archana Jois, TS Nagabharana, B Suresha and Malavika Avinash playing the pivotal roles. The film turned out to be a super hit and made Yash a pan-India star overnight.

