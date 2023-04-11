Yogi Babu Roped In For Director Vipin Das’ Malayalam Film Guruvayoorambalanadayil

Yogi Babu, best known for his comic roles in Tamil films, has joined the cast of the Malayalam film Guruvayoorambalanadayil. The film’s production house, E4entertainment, informed us about this development on Instagram. Alongside the update, they also shared Yogi Babu’s picture with director Vipin Das. Guruvayoorambalanadayil will mark Yogi Babu’s debut in Malayalam cinema.

Vipin Das has also shared this update on Instagram. “Welcome to Malayalam Cinema. Extremely happy to share my Easter Egg with all. None other than Yogi Babu on board in Guruvayoorambalanadayil”, he wrote in the caption. Actor Basil Joseph, who will also essay a key role in Guruvayoorambalanadayil, expressed happiness over this update. Actors Akshay Sathidevi Radhakrishnan and Sheethal Shyam were also delighted with Yogi Babu’s role. Vipin Das has not revealed the details of Yogi Babu’s character in this film. Cine buffs feel that it could be a comic role, considering his excellence in portraying such roles.

Guruvayoorambalanadayil is scripted by Deepu Pradeep, who has previously crafted the script for Kunjiramayanam. Along with E4Entertainment, it is also backed by Prithviraj Productions. The film’s storyline is yet to be revealed. According to reports, Guruvayoorambalanadayil can be a comedy film with Basil Joseph playing the lead role. Prithviraj Sukumaran will play the antagonist. Mamitha Baiju and Nikhila Vimal are expected to play the female leads. There is no official confirmation about the same. Guruvayoorambalanadayil is expected to go on floors soon.

Cine buffs will look forward to the fact that whether Vipin Das can score another hit with Guruvayoorambalanadayil or not. His last release Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey was a success at the box office. Vipin was the winner of the Bollywood Life - South Movies Award under the best director category. Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey narrates the story of a young woman Jaya (Darshana Rajendran), who wants to complete her education. She is mocked by her husband Rajesh (Basil Joseph). Jaya decides to stand up against the ill-treatment of her husband by learning martial arts. She also becomes an inspiration to other married women to fight for their rights.

