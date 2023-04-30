You Are Creating History, Says Akshay Kumar as He Visits BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar visited the site of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, participating in a ceremony to place a brick in the construction of the temple which is scheduled to open in February 2024. The actor was accompanied by producer Vashu Bhagnani and businessman Jiten Doshi.

More than 40,000 people have so far placed their bricks to help in the construction of the temple, which was envisioned by His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj in 1997.

At the temple site, Akshay Kumar and those accompanying him were given a tour by Swami Brahmaviharidas, exploring the design and architecture crafted entirely from pink Rajasthani stones and Italian marble.

The actor was also treated to the sight of intricate carvings beneath each of the seven spires housing different deities. The carvings, which wrap around the plinth of the temple, depict the life story of the respective divinity, showcasing the unparalleled craftsmanship and devotion that went into the construction of the temple, a press release said.

Reflecting on his visit, Akshay Kumar said: “You are creating history… What you are creating is not just a service to our community, but to mankind. Creating a new world where there is peace, love, and support from one human to another; there truly is nothing more powerful than that… ‘Love can move mountains’ is a true testimony to your efforts… truly overwhelming! It’s a dream of dreams!”

Swami Brahmaviharidas also led the delegation to the location where 14 international value tales from ancient civilizations will be carved. According to the press release, the Swami shared with them a tale from the Babemba tribe in Africa, which reflects the concept of Ubuntu, translating to “humanity towards others".

At the end of the visit, Kumar met with the group of volunteers and contributors, thanking them for their efforts in bringing the project to life.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here