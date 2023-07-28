500-Year-Old Seal Matrix Unearthed: History of Medieval Indulgences, a 'Fast Track Into Heaven'

A remarkable discovery in a Hampshire field has brought to light a 500-year-old seal matrix used to authenticate medieval indulgences.

These indulgences were written pardons granted by religious institutions in exchange for financial donations, offering a fast track to heaven by reducing time in purgatory after death. The find sheds light on the historical practice of selling pardons and its connection to the rise of the Protestant Reformation. Now, the rare seal matrix is set to go on display at Mottisfont, an Augustine priory and former site of pilgrimage near Romsey, Hampshire, currently owned by the National Trust, as per a report by The Guardian.

Unearthing the Past: A Detectorist’s Discovery

The small carved mould, dating from the late 15th to early 16th century (between 1470 and 1520), was unearthed by a metal detectorist about two miles from Mottisfont.

The Augustine priory had been known for its wealth, but the devastating Black Death plague in the 1340s significantly depleted its income. To counter this financial strain, the pope granted the priory permission to sell indulgences to raise funds. These documents granted pardon for sinful behavior and promised a reduction of one year and 40 days in purgatory after death.

Seal Matrix: Gateway to Heavenly Reprieve

To certify these indulgences, religious institutions used a seal matrix made of cast copper-alloy. This matrix was pressed into hot colored wax, leaving behind an impression that authenticated the document. The recently discovered seal matrix is inscribed in Latin and features a carved depiction of the Trinity, along with a figure of a praying cleric. Such authentications offered believers hope for a place in heaven after death and the chance to bypass purgatory.

The Controversy and Legacy of Indulgences

While indulgences initially served as a means to financially support religious institutions like Mottisfont, they later became entangled in accusations of corruption, sparking tensions that fueled the Protestant Reformation. As a result, Mottisfont priory eventually closed its doors in 1536 with the dissolution of the monasteries, as per a report.

Pilgrims en route between the cathedrals of Salisbury and Winchester likely passed through Mottisfont, where they might have worshipped with the priory community. Seeking to secure their place in heaven, many would have been tempted to obtain indulgences to reduce their time in purgatory.

This rare artifact, found in the nearby parish of Lockerley, will be put on public display at Mottisfont starting Saturday. Visitors will have the opportunity to witness a tangible piece of history, shedding light on the religious practices and beliefs that shaped medieval society and the quest for spiritual redemption.