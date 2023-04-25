60% of Scotland Secondary Schools Adopt LGBT Charter: What Does This Mean? Explained

In Scotland, around 60% of secondary schools have adopted an LGBT charter to promote tolerance among both staff and students. The programme, developed by LGBT Youth Scotland, offers organisations and schools training to combat prejudice and guarantee that equality and diversity are at the centre of the school, according to a report by the Herald.

Of the 357 secondary schools in the nation, 212 have now embraced it, while 40 elementary schools, 21 colleges, and universities have charter status or are working towards it. This includes 31 of the 34 secondary schools in Edinburgh and 31 of the 38 secondary schools in Glasgow that are participating in the programme. However, every local authority, including Orkney, Shetland, the Western Isles, and the Highlands, is represented by a charter school, the report says.

What Does the Charter Say and Do?

According to the Herald, the nonprofit organisation has praised the progress but still aims to reach 75% of secondary schools in the upcoming year.

The programme gives four LGBT charter awards to local authority teams working to create inclusive practises, as well as to educators, instructors, and students.

Gaining charter status takes between 12 to 18 months, and institutions and organisations are helped every step of the way by LGBT professionals in training, policy, practise, and monitoring.

The organisation also provides charters for organisations, apart from schools.

Scotland’s ‘Fight’ With UK on LGBT Bills

As per the Altitude, Scotland’s LGBTQ+ bills have faced restrictions and have been blocked by the UK government. The Gender Recognition Reform Scotland bill, which would allow trans persons to self-identify, was approved by the Scottish Parliament in December 2022. This triumph, though, was only fleeting because the UK government stopped the law in January.

The Scottish government had recently announced that it would ask for a judicial review in reaction to Westminster’s veto of the bill. The bill’s goal is to make it simpler for transgender people to change their gender legally.

It offers individuals between the ages of 16 and 17 a gender recognition certificate after they have lived for six months as their adopted gender. Critics contend that it imperils women’s rights and single-sex spaces.

As per a report by Sky News, Westminster also opposes the bill because it will “significantly impact" equal rights issues in Scotland, England, and Wales.

The bill’s proposed division of Scotland from the rest of the UK, according to ministers, violates the Equality Act, which is governed by Westminster and not the devolved nations, even though they are “very supportive" of assisting individuals in making the transition.

First Minister at the time of the block, Nicola Sturgeon, called the government’s action an insult to democracy.

What is the Equality Act?

The Equality Act 2010 is a British law that was enacted during the Brown administration with the main goal of combining, modernising, and supplementing the numerous earlier Acts and Regulations that served as the foundation for anti-discrimination legislation, primarily in England, Scotland, and Wales, though some sections also apply to Northern Ireland. These mainly included the Equal Pay Act of 1970, the Sex Discrimination Act of 1975, the Race Relations Act of 1976, the Disability Discrimination Act of 1995, and three significant statutory laws that prohibited discrimination in the workplace based on age, sexual orientation, and religion or belief.

Why Was the Gender Reform Bill Contested Through the Equality Act?

After years of discussion and deliberation, the bill, which Sturgeon initially suggested six years ago, was finally approved by the Scottish parliament in December 2022 with 86 votes in favour and 39 votes against it, said a report by the Guardian.

Questions about how the new laws might impact UK-wide equality law were raised during the bill process, which culminated in an unprecedented two days of late night sittings as MSPs worked across parties to resolve concerns about abusive males potentially taking advantage of the new system.

This became a particular issue after Scotland’s top court declared just a few weeks before the vote that transgender women in possession of a gender recognition certificate should be included in the definition of “sex" for the purposes of the 2010 Equality Act.

By lowering the minimum age requirement from 18 to 16, abolishing the requirement for a medical diagnosis, and reducing waiting times, the proposal would make it simpler for transgender people to get official gender recognition certificates.

Keir Starmer, the head of Labour, declared on Monday that it shouldn’t be legal for 16-year-olds to alter their gender, which put him at odds with his party in Scotland.

UK ministers are worried that the bill will have a “adverse impact" on all of the country’s equal rights laws. They gathered in Westminster on Monday to discuss how to tackle the legislation. Guardian had quoted sources as saying that preventing it would safeguard the devolution deal and refuted charges that they were attempting to incite conflict as part of a culture war.

