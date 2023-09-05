9 Countries That Changed Their Names and Why: Explained Amid India Likely to be Renamed 'Bharat'

The Narendra Modi-led government is likely to bring a resolution to change India’s official name to ‘Bharat’ during the special session of Parliament later this month.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh claimed that the Rashtrapati Bhawan has sent out invite for the G20 dinner this weekend in the name of the ‘President of Bharat’ instead of the usual ‘President of India’.

Meanwhile, several BJP leaders including Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar came in support of renaming the country as ‘Bharat’. There has been an ongoing controversy even since more than two dozen opposition parties formed an alliance called ‘INDIA’, inviting criticism from the ruling BJP.

Amid the speculation whether India would be renamed as ‘Bharat’, here is a list of countries that have recently changed their official name: