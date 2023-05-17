Turbulence in Air India Flight Injures 7 Passengers: Why the Phenomenon is Not Truly Dangerous

Seven passengers onboard an Air India flight from the national capital to Sydney on Wednesday suffered “minor sprain" due to severe turbulence, according to a senior DGCA official.

The official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that no hospitalisation was required. Air India B787-800 aircraft VT-ANY operating flight AI-302 from Delhi-Sydney encountered severe turbulence. “During the flight seven passengers reported minor sprain. Cabin crew provided first aid with the assistance of a doctor and a nurse traveling as passengers, using an onboard first aid kit," the official said.

Air India’s airport manager at Sydney arranged medical assistance on arrival and only three passengers took the medical assistance, the official added. A statement from Air India on the incident is awaited.

What is Turbulence?

Turbulence is defined as chaotic and capricious eddies of air that are disrupted from a calmer state by numerous factors. Turbulence can be seen when a calm thread of rising smoke breaks up into increasingly disorganised swirls, as per a report by National Geographic.

Rough air occurs everywhere, from the bottom to well above cruising altitude. However, the most common turbulence experienced by flyers is caused by three factors: mountains, jet streams, and storms.

Air, like ocean waves, generates waves as it comes into contact with mountains. While some air flows gently over and onward, others jam against the mountains, leaving them no nowhere to go but up.

These “mountain waves" can propagate into the atmosphere as vast, smooth oscillations, but they can also break off into many chaotic currents, which we perceive as turbulence.

Disturbed air linked with jet streams—the narrow, meandering bands of swift winds near the poles—is created by changes in wind velocities as an aircraft flies away from maximum wind speed regions. Decelerating winds generate shear zones prone to turbulence, the report says.

Each of these conditions has the potential to produce “clear air turbulence," or CAT, which is the least predictable or detectable sort of disturbance. CAT is frequently the cause of moderate to severe injuries since it can occur so quickly that the flight crew does not have time to instruct passengers to belt up. Turbulence badly harmed 146 passengers and crew between 2009 and 2021, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Is it Safe to Fly During Turbulence?

Patrick Smith, a 30-year commercial pilot and author of the AskthePilot blog, told the Washington Post, “Turbulence is common; it’s part of the sky… Every aeroplane faces some type of turbulent air every day. For the most part, crews see it as a comfort issue rather than a safety one."

To put that in context, the FAA estimates that approximately 58 persons in the United States are injured each year as a result of turbulence while not wearing their seatbelts, with the number of passengers travelling to and from the United States averaging close to 190 million yearly during the last ten years.

It’s crucial to remember that we weren’t built for flying, so the sensations associated with turbulence can have an increased effect on our senses, leading us to believe that there’s a mechanical malfunction or that the plane has collided with something when, in fact, it’s just air shifting unpredictably, Smith is quoted as saying by Forbes. “Altitude, bank, and pitch will only alter minimally during turbulence — in the cockpit, we observe just a twitch on the altimeter — and inherent in the architecture of airliners is a quality known to pilots as “positive stability," Smith explains. “If the aircraft is pushed out of space, its nature is to return there on its own." Passengers may perceive the plane to be ‘plunging’ or ‘diving,’ phrases popular in the media, while in fact it is barely moving.

If turbulence is invisible to the naked eye, which means pilots can’t see it approaching, how do they know when to warn passengers to buckle up? Pilots employ a variety of methods to predict turbulence, ranging from meteorological data and radar equipment to reports from other planes about their experiences, where and when they occurred.

How to Travel During Turbulence

If you’re really concerned about turbulence choosing a seat in the middle of the plane, over the wings, may be beneficial. Smith told the Post that it won’t make a big impact, but it’s less rough than the tail.

Wear your seatbelt to protect yourself from turbulence-induced harm and avoid being flung around the cabin. Securing your personal things can also assist prevent them from flying away and striking anyone if the plane suddenly lurches, as per Insider.

Remembering the following facts can help: There is turbulence all around us. For decades, planes have flown securely through it. Only a small percentage of turbulence accidents result in injuries. Most importantly, turbulence does not have a track record of bringing planes down, the report says.