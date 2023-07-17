What's Barbenheimer or Oppenbarbie? Meme Culture, Marketing & Business Opportunity Rolled Into One

This upcoming Friday, a clash between Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie" and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer" is set to take place at the box office. While studios often counterprogram films of different genres on significant weekends, the stark contrast between these two releases has turned into a viral sensation.

The anticipation surrounding the intense, serious-minded depiction of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the man behind the atomic bomb, versus the lighthearted, candy-colored anthropomorphizing of the iconic childhood doll, Barbie, has ignited passionate debates and fueled online fandoms.

What is the “Barbenheimer" Phenomenon?

One intriguing aspect of this clash is the disagreement over the combined title of the two films. It has been referred to as “Barbieheimer," “Barbenheimer," “Boppenheimer," “Oppenbarbie," or other creative portmanteaus.

The term “Barbenheimer" gained popularity as fans of both “Barbie" and “Oppenheimer" realized that these two highly anticipated films, each with a massive online following, were scheduled to be released on the same day. The pairing of these movies is peculiar, as “Barbie" is a lighthearted comedy characterized by bright colors and featuring a children’s doll, while “Oppenheimer" offers a dark and intense retelling of the creation of the atomic bomb and its main overseer.

Initially, online discussions revolved around debates over which film was superior and which one fans would choose to see, as per The Star. However, fans soon embraced the idea of enjoying both movies, recalling the popular early meme that asked, “Why not both?" Thus, the concept of “Barbenheimer" emerged, with fans pledging to make the most of this unique double feature experience by watching both films on the same day, totaling 294 minutes of screentime.

Memes and Instagram reels, Youtube shorts, and Tiktoks have featured people showing off their quick outfit changes before seeing both films on the same day.

A Dream Marketing Scenario, Good for Business Too

As per Associated Press, this heightened online presence has become a dream scenario for the marketing departments of both films, amplifying awareness and generating significant buzz even before official reviews are available.

The filmmakers and actors involved in both “Barbie" and “Oppenheimer" have embraced the playful nature of the crowded film lineup and actively participated in the excitement to encourage more people to go see the movies. Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, involved in “Barbie," joined in the fun by purchasing tickets not only for “Oppenheimer" but also for other highly anticipated films like the new “Mission Impossible" and “Indiana Jones" installments.

this is so 😭 pic.twitter.com/iP2v3Y7q9t— barbenheimer founding member (@mjcooke) July 16, 2023

On the other side, Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy, a lead actor in “Oppenheimer," have acknowledged the frenzy surrounding the films. Nolan expressed his enthusiasm for a crowded marketplace, stating to IGN, “I think for those of us who care about movies, we’ve been really waiting to have a crowded marketplace again, and now it’s here, and that’s terrific."

As a report in The Time, the “Barbenheimer" phenomenon has not only captured the attention of filmmakers, actors, and fans but has also garnered interest from businesses. For instance, a Barnes & Noble store in Olympia, Washington, took part in the excitement by creating a TikTok video showcasing a “Barbeinheimer Starter Pack," which received over 30,000 likes on the platform.

Moreover, Elizabeth Frank, AMC’s Chief Content Officer and Executive Vice President of Worldwide Programming, reported that AMC Theaters have witnessed a significant response to the “Barbie" and “Oppenheimer" double feature. According to Frank, over 20,000 tickets have already been sold for the same-day screenings of both films at AMC Theaters.

What are the Two Films About?

“Oppenheimer," directed by Christopher Nolan, promises to be an intense and serious-minded cinematic experience. It delves into the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the pivotal figure overseeing the development of the atomic bomb. Known for his distinctive directorial style and penchant for intricate narratives, Nolan’s film is expected to offer a thought-provoking exploration of a weighty subject matter.

In contrast, Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie" takes a lighthearted and vibrant approach, reimagining the beloved childhood doll in a candy-colored world. Despite its seemingly cheerful and whimsical nature, Gerwig’s directorial prowess suggests that there may be more depth to the film than meets the eye.

But Will Barbenheimer be Able to ‘Save Hollywood’?

The Barbenheimer phenomenon is enjoyable and mostly innocuous. However, it also reflects a somewhat disheartening aspect of the movie industry, as per a report by The Time by Stephanie Zacharik. While it’s exciting to have two reasonably adult-oriented movies to anticipate in the same week, there is a sense of settling for less in the world of films, she explains. The success of both Barbie and Oppenheimer at the box office would be a positive outcome for Hollywood and film enthusiasts, but it won’t solve the industry’s numerous challenges.

Brief midyear movie-biz thread: It is hard to overstate the degree to which Hollywood is now looking to three movies-Mission: Impossible 7, Barbie, and Oppenheimer-not only to succeed, but to solve industry problems that no three films can solve. 1/— Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) July 2, 2023

Renowned film scholar and industry observer Mark Harris highlighted this perspective in a series of tweets. He expressed his support for all three movies—Barbie, Oppenheimer, and Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning—since the current situation calls for collective success to lift the entire industry. However, Harris emphasized that these films alone cannot address the deep-rooted issues plaguing Hollywood. He referred to the industry as being in a crisis, and while rooting for these movies, he acknowledged that they won’t be able to fix the underlying problems.

Meanwhile, Actors Strike in Hollywood…

The Hollywood actors’ strike has taken center stage, leaving many wondering about the reasons behind the strike, which notable actors are involved, and how streaming and AI technologies factor into the dispute. The strike was called by Sag-Aftra, a union representing around 160,000 US actors, after failed negotiations with the AMPTP, the organization representing studio bosses in the film and television industry, as per a report by the Guardian.

Sag-Aftra’s members include actors in films, TV shows, video game performers, radio presenters, models, and YouTube influencers. The union’s Global Rule One requires members to withdraw from any production worldwide. The main points of contention in the negotiations revolve around residuals, which are payments actors receive for repeat showings of films or TV shows, and the issue of ownership and compensation for the use of actors’ likenesses in AI reproductions. Read more on this

Associated Press contributed to this report