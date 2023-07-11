Blackpink and Barbie in Trouble Over the Same Thing. What is It?

How did the upcoming movie ‘Barbie’ and the K-pop girl group Blackpink run into the same controversy?

The answer is Vietnam.

Firstly, the upcoming “Barbie" movie was banned in Vietnamese cinemas due to scenes depicting China’s claims over the disputed area. Secondly, the organizer of a Blackpink concert in Hanoi faced backlash after featuring a map with the controversial “nine-dash line" on its website.

Before we delve into the actual controversy, let’s understand the conflicting claims at the heart of them:

The South China Sea Contention

China has long utilized the “nine-dash line" to assert its expansive territorial claims over the majority of the resource-rich South China Sea.

This has been a source of dispute, particularly for Vietnam, which also claims parts of the waterway. The region holds significant oil and gas reserves and serves as vital shipping lanes. China’s neighbors have expressed concerns about Beijing’s attempts to extend its influence in the area.

Controversy Surrounding the “Barbie" Movie

Vietnam’s decision to ban the “Barbie" movie stems from its inclusion of scenes featuring the nine-dash line. The movie, directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, was set for release nationwide in Vietnam but faced censorship due to its portrayal of China’s territorial claims.

This incident follows previous instances where films, such as “Uncharted" and “Crazy Rich Asians," faced bans or content alterations due to similar depictions.

Backlash Against the Blackpink Concert

iME, the Beijing-based event and entertainment company organizing the Blackpink concert in Hanoi, faced criticism when its website displayed a map featuring the nine-dash line. Social media users called for a boycott of the concert, emphasizing the importance of respecting Vietnam’s sovereignty. The incident prompted widespread discussion and raised concerns about the territorial claim of China. iME CEO Brian Chow issued an apology, expressing regret for the misunderstanding and pledging to replace the inappropriate images.

Some Facebook and TikTok users demanded a boycott of the concerts.

On the Blackpink Vietnam FC (fan club) Facebook page, one comment read: “In support of Vietnam, we’d better… not attend entertainment shows organised by iME."

Another read: “This concerns the territorial claim of a country. Although I like Blackpink, we should raise our voice."

On Thursday, a day before tickets were due to go on sale, Brian Chow, CEO of iME, said in a statement that the incident was an “unfortunate misunderstanding".

“The image of the map on the website does not represent the territory of any country and we are aware of respecting the sovereignty and culture of all the countries" where iME has a presence.

“IME quickly reviewed and committed to replace the images that are not suitable for Vietnamese," the statement added.

It also said it had sent a written explanation of the incident to the Hanoi department of culture and sports and other relevant authorities.

The apology came after Vietnam’s ministry of culture and information said Wednesday it was starting “procedures to look into the incident".

Ongoing Scrutiny and Reactions

Vietnam’s Ministry of Culture and Information initiated an investigation into the map incident, indicating the seriousness with which the issue is being taken. The controversies surrounding the Blackpink concert and the “Barbie" movie have sparked discussions about the violation of Vietnam’s laws and the importance of respecting national sovereignty.

Concerns persist regarding the promotion and usage of products or publications featuring the nine-dash line within Vietnam.

During a regular press briefing on Thursday, ministry of foreign affairs spokesperson Pham Thu Hang admitted Blackpink’s Vietnam show had become a “hot-button issue".

Earlier this week, Vietnam authorities said they had banned the upcoming “Barbie" movie from cinemas over scenes showing the same map.

“The promotion and usage of products or publications featuring the ‘nine-dash line’ in Vietnam is a violation of Vietnam’s laws and is unacceptable," Hang said.

The South China Sea is home to valuable oil and gas deposits and shipping lanes, and several of China’s neighbours have voiced concern that Beijing is seeking to expand its reach.

