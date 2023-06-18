Blinken is 'on a Mission' to Cool Off US-China Tensions. The Real Question is Why

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has initiated a crucial two-day diplomatic dialogue in Beijing, with the objective of alleviating the intensifying tensions between the United States and China that has left the world concerned.

Blinken commenced the proceedings by engaging in an extensive discussion with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, which was followed by a working dinner. On the following day, he is scheduled to hold further talks with Qin, as well as with China’s top diplomat Wang Yi. There is also a possibility of a meeting with President Xi Jinping.

As the meeting commenced at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, neither Blinken nor Qin provided any substantive comments to the press, according to a report by Associated Press.

Amid the visit, let’s take a look at current US-China tensions, what Blinken’s dialogue means and why the nation is looking to quell the escalating relationship:

Can Blinken Achieve a Breakthrough?

Although Secretary of State Antony Blinken is currently in the Chinese capital, the chances of achieving substantial breakthroughs in the strained relationship between the United States and China are minimal, Associated Press argues in its report. Over the past few years, tensions between the two countries have grown increasingly tense, and the current situation is even more precarious. The ongoing disagreements between them have far-reaching implications for global security and stability.

Blinken’s visit carries significant weight as he is the highest-ranking American official to travel to China since President Joe Biden assumed office. Additionally, he is the first secretary of state to make this trip in the past five years. However, despite the diplomatic significance of his visit, the existing challenges and complexities are expected to hinder any major advancements in the relationship between the two nations.

What is Causing the Tensions?

During a meeting in Bali last year, President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping agreed to Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to China. Originally planned for February, the visit was postponed due to the discovery of a Chinese spy balloon flying across the United States, which was subsequently shot down, causing diplomatic and political turmoil.

The list of contentious issues and potential areas of conflict between the United States and China is extensive. It encompasses topics such as trade relations with Taiwan, human rights conditions in China and Hong Kong, Chinese military assertiveness in the South China Sea, and Russia’s involvement in the conflict in Ukraine.

Secretary Blinken will also be advocating for the release of detained American citizens and urging China to take measures to control the production and export of fentanyl precursors, which contribute to the opioid crisis in the United States. While U.S. officials have stated that Blinken will address these concerns, neither side has shown any willingness to compromise on their entrenched positions.

‘Managing Competition’

Since the cancellation of Blinken’s trip in February, there have been some high-level engagements. CIA chief William Burns traveled to China in May, while China’s commerce minister traveled to the U.S. And Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan met with Wang in Vienna in May.

But those have been punctuated by bursts of angry rhetoric from both sides over the Taiwan Strait, their broader intentions in the Indo-Pacific, China’s refusal to condemn Russia for its war against Ukraine, and U.S. allegations from Washington that Beijing is attempting to boost its worldwide surveillance capabilities, including in Cuba.

And, earlier this month, China’s defense minister rebuffed a request from U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin for a meeting on the sidelines of a security symposium in Singapore, a sign of continuing discontent.

Austin said Friday he was confident that he and his Chinese counterpart would meet “at some point in time, but we’re not there yet.”

Underscoring the difficulties, China rejected a report by a U.S. security firm, that blamed Chinese-linked hackers for attacks on hundreds of public agencies, schools and other targets around the world, as “far-fetched and unprofessional”

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson repeated accusations that Washington carries out hacking attacks and complained the cybersecurity industry rarely reports on them.

That followed a similar retort earlier in the week when China said Qin had in a phone call with Blinken urged the United States to respect “China’s core concerns” such as the issue of Taiwan’s self-rule, “stop interfering in China’s internal affairs, and stop harming China’s sovereignty, security and development interests in the name of competition.”

Meanwhile, the national security advisers of the United States, Japan and the Philippines held their first joint talks Friday and agreed to strengthen their defense cooperation, in part to counter China’s growing influence and ambitions.

This coincides with the Biden administration inking an agreement with Australia and Britain to provide the first with nuclear-powered submarines, with China moving rapidly to expand its diplomatic presence, especially in the Indian Ocean and the Pacific island nations, where it has opened or has plans to open at least five new embassies over the next year.

The agreement is part of an 18-month-old nuclear partnership given the acronym AUKUS — for Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Speaking ahead of Blinken’s arrival, two U.S. officials downplayed hopes for major progress and stressed that the trip was intended to restore a sense of calm and normalcy to high-level contacts.

“We’re coming to Beijing with a realistic, confident approach and a sincere desire to manage our competition in the most responsible way possible,” said Daniel Kritenbrink, the top U.S. diplomat for East Asia and the Pacific.

‘Mutual Interests’

Kurt Campbell, the top Asia expert at the National Security Council, said “intense competition requires intense diplomacy if we’re going to manage tensions. That is the only way to clear up misperceptions, to signal, to communicate, and to work together where and when our interests align.”

In addition to the existing tensions, there are several areas where the United States and China have mutual interests and could collaborate to address global challenges.

Both countries are susceptible to future pandemics. Establishing a global disease surveillance network would benefit both nations by enabling early detection of virus outbreaks before they become widespread, according to a report by Brookings.

The two nations also have a stake in addressing climate change. Collaboration in researching and developing solutions to reduce methane emissions, a significant contributor to rising temperatures, would be beneficial for both sides.

While Chinese officials argue that the issue is primarily about demand, finding practical steps to reduce the flow of fentanyl, including precursor chemicals originating from China, into the United States is crucial. And there are a number of critical areas where common purposes could drive parallel or coordinated actions. These include limiting Iran’s nuclear capabilities, ensuring unimpeded energy flows and greater food security, combating ocean pollution, and coordinating efforts to address debt distress in the developing world.

