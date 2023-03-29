Central Province Teakwood the Choice for Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, Big Projects: What's Special About It?

In the thick forests of Chandrapur and Gadchiroli in Maharashtra lies the Ballarshah forest depot. The forests are famous for their high quality teak wood which is in demand, not just in India but in other countries, as well. Today, the first consignment of 1,885 cubic feet of teakwood is going to be sent ceremonially for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The same wood is being used extensively for the Central Vista project, and also for the construction of the Archeological Survey of India.

But why is this? News18 Explains:

‘No Termite Attack for Hundreds of Years’

“This is known as the central province teakwood, and is famous everywhere for its superior quality. The oil content is very high so there is no possibility of a termite attack for hundreds of years. At least for 500 to 600 years, there can be no termite attacks on this wood," Ganesh Motkar, Assistant Manager at Forest Development Corporation of Maharashtra (FDCM), Ballarshah, told CNN-News18.

“The texture is very smooth and fine. The colour is brown which means that it is also very appealing to the eye. It is very pleasant looking. These qualities are characterized in this one wood that is found in Chandrapur and Gadchiroli," he said.

In the last financial year, Ballarshah depot’s annual turnover was Rs. 165 crore, and the prospects are only becoming better.

So far, the wood has been used for several key projects including the Central Vista project, archaeological Survey of India, Satara Sainik School, and the DY Patil Sports Stadium.

‘A Special Gift from Maharashtra’

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, and three ministers of Uttar Pradesh will be present in the ceremony on Wednesday for sending the first consignment of Chandrapur teak to Ayodhya. Consignments will be sent in several batches hereafter, till the month of May.

“It is a matter of pride that Maharashtra is sending this special gift for the construction of Ram Mandir. This is like a grandmother’s gift to Lord Ram, whose father’s mother hailed from Vidarbha. We feel very proud and happy," Maharashtra forests and cultural affairs minister Sudhir Mungantiwar told CNN-News18.

At the Ballarshah depot, logs of teakwood can be seen stacked across several locations. The best wood from the jungles of Chandrapur and Gadchiroli is brought here at the forest department property. The wood is then graded and sent to the saw mill. Due to its quality, it is always in high demand, according to depot officials.

So, What are the Factors in Deciding Which Wood is Sent for Big Projects?

Motkar said that a number of factors are taken into account for projects. “Their sizes are different. Also, there are other specifications. Checks are in place for various quality norms like straightness, tracks, colour. There should be no white colour complexion. All these things were checked by a team of five to six persons. They have put signatures for the final lots," Motkar explained.

“The demand is very high for domestic market and for export. We have supplied to several projects. In the future, there are a lot of opportunities for this business to grow," he added.

