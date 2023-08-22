What Will Chandrayaan-3 Lander and Rover Do After Touchdown? Processes and Key Tasks Explained

Chandrayaan-3 Lander Module will make a touchdown on the surface of the Moon at 6:04 pm on Wednesday. With less than 30 hours to go for the landing, the Lander Module of the lunar craft is trying to locate a spot for perfect landing on the Moon’s surface, which will lead to a historic landing.

A senior ISRO scientist has said that “if any factors appear to be unfavourable, then the module’s landing will be postponed to August 27.”

The lunar mission is aimed at the southern polar region of the Moon, a region with water ice or frozen water, that could be a source of oxygen, fuel and water for future moon missions or a more permanent moon colony.

ALSO READ | Russia’s Luna-25 Crashes on the Moon. Here’s What May Have Went Wrong

However, the real work for the ISRO scientists will start after the touchdown as they will be busy with the rover operations for one lunar day or 14 days on Earth. The scientists will have to analyse tonnes of data coming from five scientific instruments on board the lander and rover.

What Will Happen After Touchdown?

After landing successfully, the Chandrayaan-3 is expected to remain functional for two weeks, running a series of experiments including a spectrometer analysis of the mineral composition of the lunar surface.

Shortly after the touchdown, one side panel of the Vikram lander will unfold, creating a ramp for the Pragyan rover. The six-wheeled Pragyan with a national flag and ISRO logo will descend from the landed on the lunar surface after four hours and move at a speed of 1 cm per second.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:Here are the images of Lunar far side area captured by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC). This camera that assists in locating a safe landing area — without boulders or deep trenches — during the descent is developed by ISRO… pic.twitter.com/rwWhrNFhHB — ISRO (@isro) August 21, 2023

The rover will use navigation cameras to scan the lunar surface and as it rolls, it will leave imprints of the tricolour and ISRO logo on the lunar soil. The rover has instruments configured with payloads to provide data related to the Moon surface. The rover will communicate with the lander, which in turn will communicate with the earth.

What Will the Lander and Rover Study?

The mission objectives of Chandrayaan-3 are to demonstrate safe and soft landing on lunar surface; to demonstrate rover roving on the moon; and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

Apart from the mission objectives the payloads attached to the Lander and rover will carry out several study and send back data about the lunar surface, the processes of lunar body and its formation.

The space craft carries a set of eight payloads, including one provided by the American space agency NASA. The payloads will gather data on the elemental composition of the Moon’s atmosphere and send data to the lander.

Here are some of the functions that the payloads deployed with lander and rover perform: