Chandrayaan-3 Launch: From SHAPE to ILSA, a Look at the Mission's Unique Payloads

India’s Chandrayaan 3 mission is set to embark on an ambitious journey, showcasing the nation’s soft landing capabilities on the lunar surface. The mission will be launched from the second launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, utilizing the reliable LVM3 - M4 launch vehicle.

Apart from the impressive feat of achieving a successful soft landing, the mission aims to unravel significant scientific revelations. Let’s have an overview of the mission’s payloads and experiments, highlighting their objectives and contributions to lunar exploration.

Payloads and Experiments:

Chandrayaan 3’s lander carries three payloads that will commence scientific experiments upon touchdown on the lunar surface. These payloads are specifically designed to gather valuable data and shed light on various aspects of the Moon.

RAMBHA-LP (Near Surface Plasma Density Measurement):

The RAMBHA-LP payload aims to measure the density of near-surface plasma, encompassing ions and electrons, and monitor its temporal variations. This experiment will enhance our understanding of the lunar plasma environment and its dynamics.

ChaSTE (Chandra’s Surface Thermo-physical Experiment):

The ChaSTE payload focuses on conducting measurements of the thermal properties of the lunar surface near the polar region. By analyzing thermal conductivity, heat capacity, and other related factors, ChaSTE will provide crucial insights into the lunar surface’s thermal behavior.

ILSA (Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity):

ILSA serves the purpose of measuring seismicity around the landing site, enabling scientists to delineate the structure of the lunar crust and mantle. By analyzing lunar seismic activity, this payload will contribute to our understanding of the Moon’s internal composition and geological processes.

In addition to the lander payloads, Chandrayaan 3’s rover carries two vital instruments dedicated to studying the composition of the lunar surface.

APXS (Alpha Particle X-Ray Spectrometer):

The APXS payload is designed to derive the chemical composition and infer the mineral composition of the lunar surface. By utilizing alpha particle-induced X-ray spectroscopy, it will enable scientists to identify and characterize various elements and minerals present on the Moon.

LIBS (Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscope):

The LIBS instrument plays a crucial role in determining the elemental composition of lunar soil and rocks around the landing site. By employing laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy, LIBS will provide insights into the presence of elements such as Magnesium, Aluminum, Calcium, and others, aiding in the comprehensive understanding of lunar geology.

Additionally, Chandrayaan 3 carries a unique payload that focuses on observing the Earth from the Moon’s orbit.

SHAPE (Spectro Polarimetry of Habitable Planetary Earth):

The SHAPE payload is dedicated to studying the spectral and polarimetric measurements of Earth from the lunar orbit. By analyzing the Earth’s characteristics from this unique perspective, it will contribute to our understanding of Earth’s habitability and provide valuable insights into planetary studies.