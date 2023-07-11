Chandrayaan-3 Will Attempt the Feat of Landing on South Pole of the Moon. Why is this Important?

As anticipation builds for the Chandrayaan-3 - scheduled for a July 14 launch - will be the first mission to land on the lunar South Pole. This region is of special interest due to its permanently shadowed areas, where the presence of water ice is anticipated. The mission aims to study the unique geology and composition of this unexplored region.

By analyzing the lunar South Pole’s environment, including factors such as thermal conductivity and regolith properties, Chandrayaan-3 will contribute to characterizing the landing site. This information will be crucial for future lunar missions and potential human exploration.

Why This is Significant

Chandrayaan-3, the upcoming lunar mission by India, is set to achieve a significant milestone by being the first spacecraft to land on the South Pole of the Moon. Previous moon landings have primarily occurred in the equatorial region, with only a few degrees of latitude north or south of the lunar equator. The farthest any spacecraft has ventured from the equator was NASA’s Surveyor 7, which landed near 40 degrees south latitude on January 10, 1968, as per a report by Indian Express.

In April 2019, Israel made an attempt to land on the South Pole but unfortunately crashed during the process. Similarly, India’s Chandrayaan-2 mission, launched in 2019, was also intended to land at the lunar South Pole but encountered a software error that resulted in a crash during the final stages. To rectify the issues, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has made modifications to the software and hardware of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, particularly focusing on the lander thrusters. The lander now possesses four thruster engines instead of five, sturdier legs, larger solar panels, and increased fuel capacity to ensure a successful landing.

China’s Chang’e 4 mission, which landed on the far side of the moon in 2019, also came close to the lunar South Pole, landing near the 45-degree latitude. NASA’s Artemis III mission, scheduled for launch in 2025, is also targeting exploration of the region near the lunar South Pole.

Why the Moon’s South Pole?

Challenging Conditions: The lunar South Pole poses difficulties for landing and sustained operations due to extreme and contrasting conditions. However, its unique characteristics hold promise for deep space scientific discoveries and further exploration of the solar system.

Possibility of Water: Water ice has been detected at both lunar poles, with the South Pole potentially having a larger concentration due to its larger area in permanent shadow and colder temperatures. This makes it an interesting location for studying water resources and its implications for future human missions.

Frozen Time Capsule: The extreme cold temperatures at the South Pole help preserve materials without much change over time. Rocks, soil, and the South Pole-Aitken basin, a massive crater, could provide valuable insights into the early solar system and potentially contain material from the Moon's deep crust and upper mantle.

Difficult Terrain: Exploration of the South Pole is challenging due to its rugged and treacherous terrain. Parts of the region remain in complete darkness, making it difficult for sunlight-dependent operations. Additionally, temperatures can drop below -230 degrees Celsius, posing operational challenges for instruments and equipment.

Safety Concerns: The presence of large craters, ranging from centimeters to thousands of kilometers in size, adds to the complexity and potential risks of landing and operating on the lunar South Pole. The former chief of ISRO highlighted the anxiety and uncertainties associated with the "15 minutes of terror" during the Chandrayaan-2 mission's attempted landing.

