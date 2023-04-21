Civil Services Day 2023: All About the Occasion and India's 'Dream Career' | Explained

Every April 21, National Civil Services Day is observed. The Prime Minister of India honours officers from the central and state governments on this day for their remarkable services to public administration.

The civil service system serves as the foundation for the country’s administrative functions. It is the permanent executive branch of the Republic of India. The administrative departments of the government develop various policies and activities. Civil servants are in responsible of carrying out all government policies and activities at the grassroots level. The Indian Administrative Services (IAS), Indian Police Services (IPS), Indian Foreign Services (IFS), and the core Group A and Group B services are all part of it.

So why was April 21 chosen for National Civil Services Day?

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first Home Minister, addressed the first class of Administrative Services probationers who comprise the “steel frame" of India at Metcalfe House in Delhi on April 21, 1947. In his address to the probationers, Sardar Patel described his vision for the role that government workers were supposed to play in independent India.

What Sardar Patel Said

He said, “It will be your bounden duty to treat the common men in India as your own, or to put it correctly, to feel yourself to be one of them and amongst them, and you will have to learn not to despise or to disregard them. In other words, you will have to adapt yourselves to democratic ways of administration. Above all, I would advise you to maintain to the utmost the impartiality and incorruptibility of administration. Civil Servant cannot afford to, and must not, take part in politics. Nor must he involve himself in communal wrangles. To depart from the path of rectitude in either of these respects is to debase public service and to lower its dignity. Similarly, no service worth the name can claim to exist if it does not have in view the achievement of the highest standard of integrity".

It was clear from his statements that Patel prioritised civil servants in the democratic governance of the state.

The First Civil Services Day

Civil Services Day was first marked on April 21, 2006, for the first time. Since then, it has been a day to recognise and recognise the efforts of civil officials.

Leaders have said it is an occasion for civil servants to rededicate themselves to the cause of citizens and renew their commitments to public service and excellence in work.

This year, the theme of this year’s Civil Services Day is ‘Viksit Bharat,’ which translates as “Empowering Citizens and Reaching the Last Mile".

Civil Service Organisation

All India Services (IAS) Central Services State Services

All India Services are the most distinguished and valued services. They are often even referred to Indian youth’s ‘dream career’ because of the high of competitors who prepare and give the exam each year. It is made up of three services: the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Police Service (IPS), and the Indian Forest Service (IFoS).

There are around 50 Central Services. The Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Revenue Service (IRS) are the most sought-after and respected services.

The officers of All India Services are recruited and trained by the Central government, however they are sent to different states for service. Central Service officials, on the other hand, work solely for the Central Government.

Part XIV of the Constitution contains provisions for All India Services in Articles 308-314.

How are Civil Servants Recruited and their Training

Civil servants are hired through the Civil Services Exam (CSE), which is administered by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), India’s central hiring body. The CSE is a three-stage exam that includes a qualifying objective examination called the preliminary exam. The civil service mains exam is a subjective/written exam in which applicants must choose a subject of their interest in addition to the common general studies paper and essay paper. The third element of the examination is an interview known as a personality test.

There are several institutes where people chosen for various services are trained. To begin, all selected candidates attend the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) at Mussoorie, Uttarakhand.

Following completion of the fundamental training, applicants are sent to various institutes based on the services assigned to them. IAS recruits are trained in LBSNAA for the whole of their two-year course. The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad is the next step for IPS trainees. IFoS officers receive their training at the Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy in Dehradun. IFS officers are educated at the Foreign Service Institute (FSI) in New Delhi. IRS agents receive their education at the National Academy of Direct Taxes in Nagpur or the National Academy of Customs, Excise, and Narcotics in Faridabad.

Civil workers have the most important role in the country’s governance because they comprise the permanent executive. As a result, they hold the most crucial administrative positions. IAS personnel progress from sub-divisional magistrates and chief development officers to district collectors, and the highest job they can occupy is cabinet secretary. Similarly, IPS officers rise through the ranks, from additional superintendent of police to inspector general of police, before becoming officers of the officer director general of police and other paramilitary forces. Civil officials are held in high regard and prestige due to their involvement in the country’s governance.

